Configure Price Quote Software Global Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2030 - Rising Adoption of Automation Solutions in Business Operations

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Configure Price Quote Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Configure Price Quote Software Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Configure Price Quote Software estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The global Configure Price Quote (CPQ) software market is poised for significant growth, driven by the myriad benefits of CPQ software which boost market adoption. CPQ software offers key features such as automated quoting, pricing accuracy, guided selling, and configuration capabilities, making it indispensable for businesses aiming to enhance productivity and profitability. Recent market activities highlight the increasing competitive landscape, with global key competitors' percentage market share estimated for 2023.
On-Premise Deployment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cloud Deployment segment is estimated at 15.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
CPQ software plays a vital role in enabling businesses to become resilient and profitable by streamlining complex sales processes and reducing errors. Popular CPQ software solutions are continually evolving to meet diverse use cases, accelerating market adoption. The market benefits from the rising adoption of automation solutions in business operations, as companies seek to improve efficiency and reduce manual workload.
The need for enhanced productivity is positively impacting the CPQ market, as enterprises recognize the value of CPQ in reducing time-to-quote and increasing sales effectiveness. Additionally, the growing adoption of mobility solutions in enterprises promises further growth for the CPQ software market, enabling sales teams to access and use CPQ tools on the go, thereby driving broader market acceptance and integration into business processes.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $756.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR
The Configure Price Quote Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$756.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 12.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|435
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Software
- Key Features of CPQ Software
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Myriad Benefits of CPQ Software to Boost Market Adoption
- Recent Market Activity
- Configure Price Quote Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- CPQ Plays a Vital Role in Enabling Businesses to Become Resilient and Profitable
- Select Popular CPQ Software
- Evolving Use Cases of CPQ to Accelerate Market Adoption
- Market Benefits from the Rising Adoption of Automation Solutions in Business Operations
- Need for Enhanced Productivity to Positively Impact the CPQ Market
- Growing Adoption of Mobility Solutions in Enterprises Promises Growth for CPQ Software Market
- Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024
- Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Growing Use of Mobile Devices in Businesses Fuels Need for Mobile CPQ Solutions
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022
- Manufacturers Look to Leverage CPQ Software Capabilities
- CPQ Software for Manufacturing Sector Continues to Evolve
- CPQ Software Emerges as an Important Tool for Addressing Industry 4.0 Challenges
- Rising Adoption of CPQ Software in B2B eCommerce
- Global B2B E-Commerce Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- CPQ Trends in Electronics and MRO
- Medical Device Manufacturing: Potential Benefits & Challenges for CPQ Software
- CPQ Implementations Promise Better Efficiencies for High-Tech Companies
- Cloud-based CPQ Software Poised for High Growth
- Notable Trends in the CPQ Market: A Review
- CRM-CPQ Integration to Drive Growth for Businesses
- Common Hurdles Confronting CPQ Software Implementations
- Reasons for the Failure of CPQ Integrations to Meet Expectations
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 151 Featured)
- ConnectWise, LLC.
- Axonom, Inc.
- Bitrix, Inc.
- Cincom Systems, Inc.
- CloudBlue
- BearingPoint Holding BV
- BlueSnap
- Connected2fiber, Inc.
- Cadac Group Professional Resources
- AICOMP Consulting
- ATLATL Software
- Conga
- Configure One
- Cube RM
- DealHub.io
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olisho
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment