Configure Price Quote Software Global Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2030 - Rising Adoption of Automation Solutions in Business Operations

The global market for Configure Price Quote Software estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global Configure Price Quote (CPQ) software market is poised for significant growth, driven by the myriad benefits of CPQ software which boost market adoption. CPQ software offers key features such as automated quoting, pricing accuracy, guided selling, and configuration capabilities, making it indispensable for businesses aiming to enhance productivity and profitability. Recent market activities highlight the increasing competitive landscape, with global key competitors' percentage market share estimated for 2023.

On-Premise Deployment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cloud Deployment segment is estimated at 15.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

CPQ software plays a vital role in enabling businesses to become resilient and profitable by streamlining complex sales processes and reducing errors. Popular CPQ software solutions are continually evolving to meet diverse use cases, accelerating market adoption. The market benefits from the rising adoption of automation solutions in business operations, as companies seek to improve efficiency and reduce manual workload.

The need for enhanced productivity is positively impacting the CPQ market, as enterprises recognize the value of CPQ in reducing time-to-quote and increasing sales effectiveness. Additionally, the growing adoption of mobility solutions in enterprises promises further growth for the CPQ software market, enabling sales teams to access and use CPQ tools on the go, thereby driving broader market acceptance and integration into business processes.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $756.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR



The Configure Price Quote Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$756.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 12.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 435 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Software

Key Features of CPQ Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Myriad Benefits of CPQ Software to Boost Market Adoption

Recent Market Activity

Configure Price Quote Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

CPQ Plays a Vital Role in Enabling Businesses to Become Resilient and Profitable

Select Popular CPQ Software

Evolving Use Cases of CPQ to Accelerate Market Adoption

Market Benefits from the Rising Adoption of Automation Solutions in Business Operations

Need for Enhanced Productivity to Positively Impact the CPQ Market

Growing Adoption of Mobility Solutions in Enterprises Promises Growth for CPQ Software Market

Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024

Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Growing Use of Mobile Devices in Businesses Fuels Need for Mobile CPQ Solutions

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022

Manufacturers Look to Leverage CPQ Software Capabilities

CPQ Software for Manufacturing Sector Continues to Evolve

CPQ Software Emerges as an Important Tool for Addressing Industry 4.0 Challenges

Rising Adoption of CPQ Software in B2B eCommerce

Global B2B E-Commerce Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

CPQ Trends in Electronics and MRO

Medical Device Manufacturing: Potential Benefits & Challenges for CPQ Software

CPQ Implementations Promise Better Efficiencies for High-Tech Companies

Cloud-based CPQ Software Poised for High Growth

Notable Trends in the CPQ Market: A Review

CRM-CPQ Integration to Drive Growth for Businesses

Common Hurdles Confronting CPQ Software Implementations

Reasons for the Failure of CPQ Integrations to Meet Expectations

