TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 05.2024
22.05.2024
TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q1 2024 Interim Report
Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q1 2024 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.
We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held
Wednesday, 29 May 2024, at 2pm CET.
The Interim Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.
A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.
To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S, Finn Holm, no later than 28 May 2024 9am CET - fho@tresu.com
Stephan plenz
CEO, TRESU
For further details, please contact:
CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480
CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780
Attachments:
TRESU Investment Holding AS interim report 2024 Q1
Quarterly reporting – 2024 Q1
Attachments