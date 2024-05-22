TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 05.2024

22.05.2024

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q1 2024 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q1 2024 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, at 2pm CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S, Finn Holm, no later than 28 May 2024 9am CET - fho@tresu.com

Stephan plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

Attachments:

TRESU Investment Holding AS interim report 2024 Q1

Quarterly reporting – 2024 Q1

Attachments