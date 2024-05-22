Global Heart Valves Industry Report 2024-2028: Key Opportunities in Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Valve Repair and Replacement

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heart Valves Industry - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the heart valves industry, including aortic, mitral, tricuspid, and pulmonary valves. The report addresses critical questions such as market sizes, growth rates, opportunities, strategic imperatives, technology impact, and untapped potential in the industry.
The analysis shows that the industry is gaining traction due to the increasing adoption of transcatheter technologies. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures recorded lucrative growth in the past few years and will continue to grow in the forecast period.
Industry participants are developing transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve technologies to capture the next growth phase. The report finds that the heart valves industry has reached an inflection point due to the development of many new technologies as well as the rise in clinical evidence and regulatory approval for these technologies.
Regional coverage includes North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is the largest market due to the presence of many large companies and emerging companies. The industry is growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific because of the high number of people suffering from heart valve diseases and growing awareness and accessibility to heart valve technologies.
The study period is 2021-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2028 as the forecast period.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Valve Repair and Replacement
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
- Advanced Heart Valve Materials
- Unmet Needs in Asia-Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Heart Valves
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Segmentation: Product Examples
- Key Competitors
- Growth Environment
- Summary
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Company Mapping: Major Players
- Company Mapping: Emerging Companies
Heart Valve Diseases
- Heart Valve Diseases
- Annuloplasty Rings Overview
- Heart Valve Devices
- TAVR in Young Patients
- Expanding TAVR Applications
- Demand for Tricuspid and Mitral Technologies
- Europe Overview
- Asia-Pacific Overview
- Patient Care Pathway
- Patient Activation Increases New Opportunities
- Patient Engagement
Technology Trends
- Technologies Affecting the Heart Valves Industry
- AI in Heart Valve Diseases
- Start-ups in the Heart Valves Industry
- Heart Valves in Clinical Research
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mitral Valves
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Aortic Valves
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tricuspid Valves
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Pulmonary Valves
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwoisb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.