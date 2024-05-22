Global Heart Valves Industry Report 2024-2028: Key Opportunities in Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Valve Repair and Replacement

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heart Valves Industry - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the heart valves industry, including aortic, mitral, tricuspid, and pulmonary valves. The report addresses critical questions such as market sizes, growth rates, opportunities, strategic imperatives, technology impact, and untapped potential in the industry.

The analysis shows that the industry is gaining traction due to the increasing adoption of transcatheter technologies. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures recorded lucrative growth in the past few years and will continue to grow in the forecast period.

Industry participants are developing transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve technologies to capture the next growth phase. The report finds that the heart valves industry has reached an inflection point due to the development of many new technologies as well as the rise in clinical evidence and regulatory approval for these technologies.

Regional coverage includes North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is the largest market due to the presence of many large companies and emerging companies. The industry is growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific because of the high number of people suffering from heart valve diseases and growing awareness and accessibility to heart valve technologies.

The study period is 2021-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2028 as the forecast period.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Valve Repair and Replacement

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Advanced Heart Valve Materials

Unmet Needs in Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Heart Valves

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation: Product Examples

Key Competitors

Growth Environment

Summary

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Company Mapping: Major Players

Company Mapping: Emerging Companies

Heart Valve Diseases

Heart Valve Diseases

Annuloplasty Rings Overview

Heart Valve Devices

TAVR in Young Patients

Expanding TAVR Applications

Demand for Tricuspid and Mitral Technologies

Europe Overview

Asia-Pacific Overview

Patient Care Pathway

Patient Activation Increases New Opportunities

Patient Engagement

Technology Trends

Technologies Affecting the Heart Valves Industry

AI in Heart Valve Diseases

Start-ups in the Heart Valves Industry

Heart Valves in Clinical Research

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mitral Valves

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Aortic Valves

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tricuspid Valves

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Pulmonary Valves

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwoisb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.