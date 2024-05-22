Strategic Positioning of Leading Global Construction Equipment OEMs: Focus on Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, CNH, Hitachi, John Deere, Sandvik, Kobelco, Hyundai-Doosan Infracore (HDI) and Liebherr

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World's Top 10 Construction & Mining Equipment Manufacturers: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, CNH, Hitachi, John Deere, Sandvik, Kobelco, Hyundai-Doosan Infracore (HDI), Liebherr - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Construction Equipment Market, which witnessed its demand peak in 2021 and having contracted for the years 2022 and 2023, is projected to once again be in the correction mode and register a slight decline in equipment sales for 2024 once again across most key global markets.

The high cost of capital, owing to a sustained high interest rate credit environment, has impacted housing starts & the residential sector while significant government investments towards infrastructure development, energy & utilities and industrial & manufacturing sector, under multiple acts, continue to provide the much needed stimulus to construction activity in the U.S. market with the economy projected to be headed for a soft landing while Europe, too, is likely to register a drop in equipment sales. Chinese real estate woes continue to plague the construction activity and market while India has been on a surge owing to sustained investments towards infrastructure development. Overall, the Global Construction Equipment market is projected to bottom out by the middle of the current decade and is likely to gradually head towards peak demand and activity levels towards the end of the decade.



Industry OEMs and retailers have actively been working towards adjusting production output and inventory levels in accordance with the emerging market environment while actively promoting technology-intensive equipment as construction contractors and fleet operators seek to leverage increased efficiency & productivity provided by these equipment and to partially offset labor shortages in a difficult, overall market environment. The global economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024, following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. It comes as a double whammy for the global economy amid sustained geopolitical instability with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region & the world on the edge and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which enters its third year in 2024.



The Global Construction Equipment market also continues to make active & steady progress towards required energy transition geared towards sustainability for the long term with electrification & utilization of sustainable technologies being duly underway across industry OEMs. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Autonomous and Electrification technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous equipment across industry OEMs. The global economic growth, however, is projected to return to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually over near term with a high predisposition to critical events and catastrophes with any further, major potential shocks at this time could simply send the global economy spiraling down into a full-blown recessionary cycle.



Against this backdrop, the report provides a Comparative SWOT and Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 10 OEMs in the Global Construction Equipment Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

The report provides a detailed, comparative analysis on the Construction Equipment manufacturers and their ability to navigate prevailing internal and external challenges as well as market turbulence by developing appropriate strategies & plans.

The analysis includes:

Comprehensive, Comparative Analysis of Product portfolios and Strategic Market Positioning across Key Traditional and Emerging Markets

Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus across Trucking OEMs

Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans being pursued by the Industry OEMs for the Near to Medium Term Horizon

A Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis on Construction Equipment OEMs

Outlining of Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends and Emerging Growth Opportunities

Analysis of Emerging & Game Changer Technologies

Projections and Deliveries Forecast for the Global Construction Equipment Market for the Near to Medium Term Horizon

Companies Featured

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo

CNH Industrial

Deere & Co.

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Kobelco

Hyundai Infracore Integrated (HDI)

Liebherr Group

Sandvik

Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 10 Construction Equipment Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - For each Construction Equipment OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Equipment Deliveries Trend

Order Backlog Position

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Global Top 10 Industry OEMs

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths



Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses



Section 6: Strategy Focus & Priorities - For each of the Top 10 Construction Equipment Manufacturers



Section 7: Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 10 Industry OEMs

Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Global Construction Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 9: Key Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Construction Equipment Market - 2024-2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Construction across Key Markets Globally - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Global Construction Equipment Market - Sales Trend across Key Markets

Top Markets for Construction Equipment - Market Outlook for 2024

Global Construction Equipment Market - Demand Forecast & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

