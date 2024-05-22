Global Clinical Diagnostics Outlook 2024-2029: Market Driven by Digital Services and Automation, Molecular Diagnostics and POCT Sectors Rebound after COVID-19

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Diagnostics Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines clinical diagnostics industry trends and growth projections from 2024 to 2029 across five global regions.
It analyzes innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies and applications, major vendors to watch, and growth opportunities in the post-pandemic reality. The research also provides the top 5 predictions for 2024 related to the industry's decentralization trend, the recovery of molecular diagnostics, and the higher investments in automated solutions and novel digital models.
With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers have been directing most of their capabilities toward preventive healthcare and precision medicine, as the clinical diagnostics industry continues its transition from a centralized to a decentralized testing model. Globally, 2024 is set to be a profitable year for the industry, which will likely witness sustained growth through to 2029. The main growth drivers will be the point-of-care testing (POCT) and molecular diagnostics sectors, which the publisher expects to rebound even more strongly in 2024.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Shift toward Digital Diagnostics Services
- Expansion of Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays to Emerging Markets
- Predictive Testing in Molecular Diagnostics for Genetics and Cardiovascular Diseases
- Molecular POCT in Clinical Settings
- Multiplex POCT for Immunoassay, STI, and AMR Applications
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- The 2023 Clinical Diagnostics Industry: Forecast vs. Actual
- Top Clinical Diagnostics Predictions for 2024
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Clinical Diagnostics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Segmentation
Macroeconomic Factors
- Top 10 Trends for 2024
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Global GDP Growth - Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3.0% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 as Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum
- Inflation and Interest Rates - Headline Inflation to Continue to Decline; H2 2024 Shift Toward Rate Cuts for Advanced Economies
- Currency Trajectory - Dollar to Remain Strong in H1 2024; Emerging Market Currencies to Get Boost from Q3 2024 Onwards
- Labor Market - Moderate Unemployment Uptick; Positive Expectations Over Market Sentiment to Support Labor Hoarding
- Oil Markets - Q1 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts; Non-OPEC Production to Rise
- Critical Minerals Supplies - Need for Economic Resiliency to Bolster Cross-border and Cross-industry Partnerships
- North America - Economic Slowdown Amidst Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates
- Western Europe - Moderate Growth Pick-up as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually; Rebuilding Fiscal Buffers to Take Precedence
- Middle East - Non-oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification to Limit Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Markets
- Asia - Emerging Economies to Drive Growth Momentum; Fiscal Measures to Support Chinese Economic Recovery
Revenue Trends - 2024
- Forecast Assumptions: Clinical Diagnostics Industry
- Clinical Diagnostics Industry by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Subsegment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment: Centralized Testing
- Revenue Forecast by Segment: Referral & Peripheral and Decentralized Testing
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Competitor Matrix
Mergers and Acquisitions
- Notable M&As in 2023
- M&As: Historical Analytics
Top 5 Predictions - 2024
- Prediction 1: Long-term Change in Consumer Behavior Supports Expansion into Self-collection Testing
- Prediction 2: Staff Shortages Continue to Drive Double-digit Lab Automation Growth Rate
- Prediction 3: Adoption of NGS and Specialized Bioinformatics Tools Will Support Pharma Innovation
- Prediction 4: ctDNA Analysis Will Expand the Application of MRD Testing for Precision Oncology
- Prediction 5: Partnerships with AI-focused Start-ups to Promote Adoption of AI-based Digital Pathology in Clinical Segments
Industry Snapshot - 2024
- 2024 Industry Snapshot
Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays - 2024
- Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Industry Snapshot
- Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Industry: Companies to Watch
Molecular Diagnostics - 2024
- Molecular Diagnostics Industry Snapshot
- Molecular Diagnostics Industry: Companies to Watch
POCT - 2024
- POCT Industry Snapshot
- POCT Industry: Companies to Watch
Tissue Diagnostics - 2024
- Tissue Diagnostics Industry Snapshot
- Tissue Diagnostics Industry: Companies to Watch
Conclusions and Future Outlook
