Global Clinical Diagnostics Outlook 2024-2029: Market Driven by Digital Services and Automation, Molecular Diagnostics and POCT Sectors Rebound after COVID-19

This study examines clinical diagnostics industry trends and growth projections from 2024 to 2029 across five global regions.

It analyzes innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies and applications, major vendors to watch, and growth opportunities in the post-pandemic reality. The research also provides the top 5 predictions for 2024 related to the industry's decentralization trend, the recovery of molecular diagnostics, and the higher investments in automated solutions and novel digital models.



With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers have been directing most of their capabilities toward preventive healthcare and precision medicine, as the clinical diagnostics industry continues its transition from a centralized to a decentralized testing model. Globally, 2024 is set to be a profitable year for the industry, which will likely witness sustained growth through to 2029. The main growth drivers will be the point-of-care testing (POCT) and molecular diagnostics sectors, which the publisher expects to rebound even more strongly in 2024.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Shift toward Digital Diagnostics Services

Expansion of Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays to Emerging Markets

Predictive Testing in Molecular Diagnostics for Genetics and Cardiovascular Diseases

Molecular POCT in Clinical Settings

Multiplex POCT for Immunoassay, STI, and AMR Applications

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

The 2023 Clinical Diagnostics Industry: Forecast vs. Actual

Top Clinical Diagnostics Predictions for 2024

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Clinical Diagnostics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Segmentation

Macroeconomic Factors

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth - Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3.0% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 as Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum

Inflation and Interest Rates - Headline Inflation to Continue to Decline; H2 2024 Shift Toward Rate Cuts for Advanced Economies

Currency Trajectory - Dollar to Remain Strong in H1 2024; Emerging Market Currencies to Get Boost from Q3 2024 Onwards

Labor Market - Moderate Unemployment Uptick; Positive Expectations Over Market Sentiment to Support Labor Hoarding

Oil Markets - Q1 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts; Non-OPEC Production to Rise

Critical Minerals Supplies - Need for Economic Resiliency to Bolster Cross-border and Cross-industry Partnerships

North America - Economic Slowdown Amidst Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates

Western Europe - Moderate Growth Pick-up as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually; Rebuilding Fiscal Buffers to Take Precedence

Middle East - Non-oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification to Limit Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Markets

Asia - Emerging Economies to Drive Growth Momentum; Fiscal Measures to Support Chinese Economic Recovery

Revenue Trends - 2024

Forecast Assumptions: Clinical Diagnostics Industry

Clinical Diagnostics Industry by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Subsegment

Revenue Forecast by Segment: Centralized Testing

Revenue Forecast by Segment: Referral & Peripheral and Decentralized Testing

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitor Matrix

Mergers and Acquisitions

Notable M&As in 2023

M&As: Historical Analytics

Top 5 Predictions - 2024

Prediction 1: Long-term Change in Consumer Behavior Supports Expansion into Self-collection Testing

Prediction 2: Staff Shortages Continue to Drive Double-digit Lab Automation Growth Rate

Prediction 3: Adoption of NGS and Specialized Bioinformatics Tools Will Support Pharma Innovation

Prediction 4: ctDNA Analysis Will Expand the Application of MRD Testing for Precision Oncology

Prediction 5: Partnerships with AI-focused Start-ups to Promote Adoption of AI-based Digital Pathology in Clinical Segments

Industry Snapshot - 2024

2024 Industry Snapshot

Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays - 2024

Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Industry Snapshot

Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Industry: Companies to Watch

Molecular Diagnostics - 2024

Molecular Diagnostics Industry Snapshot

Molecular Diagnostics Industry: Companies to Watch

POCT - 2024

POCT Industry Snapshot

POCT Industry: Companies to Watch

Tissue Diagnostics - 2024

Tissue Diagnostics Industry Snapshot

Tissue Diagnostics Industry: Companies to Watch

Conclusions and Future Outlook

