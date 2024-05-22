Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Industry Research 2024: Expanding PLM Software's Capabilities in the Semiconductors Industry and Increasing Presence of PLM Service Providers

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PLM industry has been revolutionized by new technologies, including artificial intelligence and the cloud, as well as the development of new functionalities. Therefore, the question is not whether to adopt PLM but when to do so.
Modern manufacturing is an intricate and complex process that requires accuracy and proper management. Companies must streamline their design, development, and production, ensure a stable and predictable supply chain for their products, and comply with environmental and safety regulations. Recent events have highlighted these requirements, including new technologies with the potential to accelerate the different production stages, supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating tension in the Red Sea, and new laws that incentivize companies to become more sustainable.
Product lifecycle management (PLM) software addresses these concerns by offering a centralized data management platform that companies can use to monitor and manage their manufacturing activities and integrate into other industrial software.
Key Takeaways
- Industry Overview: An extensive overview of the PLM industry, including key functions and capabilities.
- Growth Metrics: Detailed analysis of growth drivers and restraints.
- Revenue Forecasts: Comprehensive revenue forecasts by region, industry segment, and vertical.
- Competitive Analysis: Insights into the competitive landscape and vendor performance.
- Future Trends: Exploration of future trends, including AI, digitalization, and sustainability.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Increasing the Presence of PLM Service Providers
- Expanding PLM Software's Capabilities in the Semiconductors Industry
- Creating PLM Software Offerings for Small and Medium-sized Businesses
- Developing Specialized Offerings for the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the PLM Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- PLM Functions
- Industry Segmentation
- Industry Verticals
- Regional Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Competitors in APAC
- Growth Metrics
- PLM Industry Overview
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Partner Ecosystem
- Partnership Aggregate, Breakdown by Region
- Partnership Breakdown by Region
- Partnership Regional Distribution Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- PLM Software's Main Capabilities
- Data Management
- Engineering Data and PLM
- Supply Chain Management
- Regulatory Compliance, Cost Reduction, and Reduced Time to Market
- Future Trends
- Technological Innovation
- AI in PLM
- Digitalization
- The Digital Thread
- Servitization
- Sustainability
- Forecast Considerations
- Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Software by Deployment Type: Forecast
- Revenue Share: Software and Services Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Analysis
- Revenue Share: Software
- Revenue Share: Software and Services from Vendors
- Total Industry Size
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: NALA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: EMEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
