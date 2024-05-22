ASEAN Automotive Growth Outlook 2024 Featuring Perodua, Proton, and VinFast

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Automotive Growth Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis assesses the automotive industry in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and focuses on the 5 main markets (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam). The project covers PVs and pickups. Pickups are the most used and popular CVs in various geographies and industries, including agriculture, in the region.

ASEAN-developed automotive production bases and active production countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The region is home to assembly plants of foreign and domestic OEMs, including Perodua and Proton from Malaysia and VinFast from Vietnam. As an emerging region, ASEAN's GDP, urbanization, road infrastructure, and living standards continue to rapidly grow and will accelerate PV sales and ownership. However, the automotive industry faces challenges because of geopolitical conflicts and supply chain disruptions that are causing chip shortages and delivery delays.

The leading position of Japanese brands are being challenged by Chinese and South Korean OEMs that are making significant progress into the region and reshaping the competitive landscape. With the acceleration of electric vehicle (EV) demand globally, the region is transitioning toward electrification of mobility and recognizes EVs as a key component in realizing a sustainable future.

The study outlines the size of respective automotive markets, provides historical data from 2022 and a forecast for 2024, explains industry highlights from 2023, and describes market trends for 2024.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Changing Consumer Behavior

Societal Concerns Over Climate Change to Accelerate EV Adoption and the EV Ecosystem

Thailand and Indonesia to Become the Next Favorable Countries for Foreign Investors

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Perodua

Proton

VinFast

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ASEAN Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

ASEAN Overview

Automotive Sales by Country

Findings - A Recap of 2023

Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2024

Notable Regulations and Mandates - A Snapshot

Vehicle Sales Forecast for Selected Countries

Sales Trend

Market Share Analysis

2023 Global Economic Outlook

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth

Inflation and Interest Rates

Currency Trajectory

Oil Market

Labor Market

Critical Mineral Supplies

North America

Western Europe

Middle East

Asia-Pacific

List of Countries

Research Scope, Segmentation, and Definition

Research Scope

Market Segmentation and Definition

Scope of Analysis

Trends

Top Trends Driving the ASEAN PV Industry

Trend 1 - Indonesia and Thailand to Become Pivotal Production Hubs

Trend 2 - Increased Adoption of EVs in Key Countries

Trend 3 - Key ASEAN Countries To Promote Transport Electrification

Indonesia Analysis

Industry Analysis - Indonesia

Vendor Analysis - Indonesia

Malaysia Analysis

Industry Analysis - Malaysia

Vendor Analysis - Malaysia

Philippines Analysis

Industry Analysis - Philippines

Vendor Analysis - Philippines

Thailand Analysis

Industry Analysis - Thailand

Vendor Analysis - Thailand

Vietnam Analysis

Industry Analysis - Vietnam

Vendor Analysis - Vietnam

Conclusions and Future Outlook

