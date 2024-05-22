Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 22/2024

22 May 2024



On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 12 August 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 May 2024 to 21 May 2024:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 13-05-2024 14,000 306.61 4,292,540 14-05-2024 14,000 303.73 4,252,220 15-05-2024 14,000 305.56 4,277,840 16-05-2024 13,000 314.03 4,082,390 17-05-2024 4,338 312.76 1,356,753 21-05-2024 21,201 314.40 6,665,594 Accumulated for the period 80,539 - 24,927,337 Accumulated under the programme 135,859 - 41,324,361

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,037,920 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the total share capital.

