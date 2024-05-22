Global Coating Additives Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2035: Strategic Partnerships are Driving Advancements, Asia Holds the Largest Share, Shift Towards Sustainability

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coating Additives Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035: Distribution by Industry Served, Type of Formulations, Type of Products, Type of Functions, Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coating additives market size is estimated to grow from $11 billion in 2024 to $20.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.86%, during the forecast period, 2024-2035.

This research study consists of industry trends, detailed market analysis, patent analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis, and market forecast and opportunity analysis. One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of the coating additives market, over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and insights gained during the discussions with prominent stakeholders in the industry, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The growth in the market size over the next decade is likely to be the result of the anticipated surge in infrastructure, automobile sector and demand for sustainable coating additives market by product.

Additives make up around 5% of the overall formulation in coating material and are crucial components that are used to improve overall coating. It provides durability, stability, and effectiveness in coating. In addition, a small amount of additive can considerably increase the life of coating film, along with enhancement of appearance and personalization to any product.

Coating additives are raw materials, used in coating formulation, to carry out various functions, such as anti-foaming, biocides impact modification, rheology modification, and wetting and dispersion. Additionally, coating additives provide some specific functionality, including enhanced gloss, scratch resistance and anti-corrosion additives for coatings.

It is worth highlighting that the additives are used in specific quantities into different coating formulations to improve their performance across different industries, including automotive and aerospace, electronics, marine and energy. Further, with continuous evolution and advancement in technology, coating additives are now used in the food industry as an edible film to increase the shelf life of food products. Notably, the coating additive industry is moving towards sustainability through adoption of bio-based coating additives derived from renewable resources.

Driven by the increasing consumer demand for sustainable coating material, dynamic needs of various industries and evolving technologies, the coating additives market is expected to experience steady market growth during the forecast period.



Market Share by End-Users

The global coating additives market is categorized into different end-users, such as architectural coating, automotive coating, industrial coating, marine coating, metal packaging, wood and furniture coating and other end-users. Among these industries, automotive coating is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising sales and demand of automobiles in Asia, specifically in India.

Market Share by Type of Formulation

The global coating additives market is segmented into powder coating additives, radiation curable coating, solvent borne coating, solventless coating, water borne coating and other formulations. Owing to the increased focus on sustainability and being more economically beneficial, the water-based coating segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to other type of formulation during the forecast period, 2024-2035.

Market Share by Key Geographical Region

This segment highlights the distribution of coating additives market across various geographies, such as North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World. According to the projections, Asia is likely to capture the majority of the share in 2024, and this trend is unlikely to change in the future. It is also worth highlighting that the market in Asia is expected to grow at a relatively healthy CAGR (6.17%), during the forecast period, 2024-2035.

Coating Additives Market Key Insights

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities for coating additives manufacturer, during the given forecast period. The market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this market segment of the coating domain. Key takeaways of the coating additives industry analysis is briefly discussed below.

Competitive Landscape of Coating Additives Market

The current market landscape features the presence of close to 80 companies that are engaged in the development of coating additives. Overall, the market seems to be well-distributed, comprising of very large, large, mid-sized and small coating additives manufacturers. It is also worth highlighting that more than 40% of the coating additives companies are based in Asia, followed by North America (28%) and Europe (26%).

Market Trends: Strategic Partnerships are Driving Advancements in Coating Additive Market

Stakeholders in the coating additives industry have forged several partnerships with organizations to drive technological advancements in the coating additives domain. Such partnerships are expected to drive coating additives market growth during the forecast period.

Market Size of the Coating Additives Market

The market for additives for coating is poised for significant growth, fueled by rising demand for durable and sustainable coatings across diverse industries. Projections indicate a robust CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period of 2024-2035. The quest for more effective and long-lasting coatings has underscored the importance of coating additives, which are increasingly recognized for their value addition in this domain. Moreover, the market stands to benefit from the availability of tailored coating additives solutions designed to meet specific client requirements. Innovations, such as antimicrobial coatings and UV-resistant additives are expected to be key drivers propelling the expansion of the market.

Asia Holds the Largest Coating Additives Market Share

Asia currently holds a substantial share of approximately 40% in the coating additives industry market opportunity. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including supportive government regulations favoring the use of coating additives, the sustained growth of the automobile market, and a strong focus on industrialization in key countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $20.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Coating Additives Market Share Insights

Historical Trend: 2019-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Market Size 2024: $11 Billion

CAGR: 5.86%

PowerPoint Presentation (Complimentary)

Customization Scope: 15% Free Customization

End-users: Architectural Coating Automotive Coating Industrial Coating Marine Coating Metal Packaging Wood and Furniture Coating Other End-users

Type of Formulation: Powder Coating Radiation Curable Coating Solvent Borne Coating Solventless Coating Water Borne Coating Other Formulations

Type of Product: Acrylics Metallic Additives Polymer Urethanes Other Products

Type of Function: Anti-Foaming Biocides Impact Modification Rheology Modification Wetting and Dispersion Other Functions

Geographical Regions: North America Europe Asia Middle East and North Africa Rest of the World

Leading Companies in Coating Additives: ADVANCION Arkema Arxada BASF Borchers Buckman Ezhou Anjeka Technology GRACE LANXESS Momentive NEI Corporation Nova Polychem PPG Synthomer Zschimmer & Schwarz

Excel Data Packs (Complimentary): Overall Market Landscape Patent Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



