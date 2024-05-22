Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Research 2024: Market Experiences Over 30% Growth in Collaborations in Past Two Years, Fueled by Strategic Partnerships - Long-term Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035: Distribution by Type of Engineering, Type of Therapy, Therapeutic Area, Route of Administration and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market is estimated to be worth US$ 38.8 billion in 2024

The new research study consists of industry trends, detailed Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market analysis, key market insights, market impact analysis, market forecast and opportunity analysis. The growth in the opportunity for drug developers over the next decade is likely to be the result of anticipated increase in patient population and rise in the demand for Fc and glycoengineered antibodies.

One of the key objectives of this Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of this market, over the forecast period. Based on multiple relevant parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Antibody based pharmacological interventions have become one of the fastest growing segments of the biopharmaceutical industry, with over 120 approved monoclonal antibodies, and close to 900 registered trials for clinical evaluation. In fact, it is worth highlighting that, these interventions are expected to contribute to the global sales surpassing USD 300 billion by 2025.

The therapeutic efficacy of a drug determines its ability to produce the desired therapeutic effects in treating a particular disease. A drug with high therapeutic efficacy improves treatment outcomes by increasing target specificity, reducing side-effects and extending half-life of the drug. Therefore, in order to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of antibodies, various Fc and glycoengineering strategies have been developed recently.

Fc engineering increases the effector functions (such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP), and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC)) and half-life of the molecule by modifying their Fc regions. On the other hand, glycoengineering optimizes pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of therapeutic antibodies by controlling glycan composition in the molecule. These engineered antibodies are widely used in enhancing anti-tumor potential of monoclonal antibodies.

Currently, several drug developers, along with technology providers in this domain are actively developing various Fc and glycoengineered antibodies. In addition, several big pharma players have also demonstrated their interest in these engineered antibodies and are investing both time as well as capital in Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market. Presently, over 150 Fc and glycoengineered antibodies have been approved globally. Notable examples of recently approved products (in 2023) include Retifanlimab, Elranatamab, Glofitamab and Tislelizumab.

Owing to the promising antibody based drug pipeline and ongoing technical advancements, coupled with the growing interest of biopharmaceutical developers, we believe that the Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market is likely to witness a commendable market growth during the forecast period.

Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market Key Insights

The market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities within the domain of Fc and glycoengineered antibodies, during the given forecast period. Further, the market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the market research report is briefly discussed below.

Pipeline Analysis: Competitive Landscape of Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Developers

Currently, close to 35 developers are involved in developing Fc and glycoengineered antibodies for various target indications, including atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, bladder cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and myasthenia gravis. It is worth highlighting that majority (77%) of the development programs are based on Fc engineering, within these, over 40% of the programs are being evaluated for only combination therapy. Further, around 10 Fc and glycoengineered antibodies have been commercialized for targeting various cancer indications. In addition, close to 30 Fc and glycoengineered antibodies targeting oncological disorders are under clinical development.

Market Trend Analysis: Partnerships and Collaborations have Fueled the Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market Growth

In recent years, several partnerships have been established by industry stakeholders, in order to consolidate their presence in this field, and enhance their capabilities and product portfolios to meet the growing demand for Fc and glycoengineered antibodies. It is worth highlighting that over 30% of these partnerships have been inked in the past two years. Interestingly, most of the agreements signed between the stakeholders were product development and commercialization agreements, and clinical trial agreements.

Clinical Trial Analysis: Close to 250 Trials are Evaluating Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies to Treat Myriad of Disease Indications

Around 250 clinical trials have been registered across different geographical regions in order to evaluate various Fc and glycoengineered antibodies. Majority (60%) of these trials were registered in North America. Further, the maximum number of patients (150,351) were also enrolled in the trials conducted in North America, which accounts for 36% of the overall enrollment. It is worth mentioning that Pfizer is conducting the maximum number of trials in this industry for various target indications, including asthma, breast cancer, COVID-19, hepatocellular carcinoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer and lupus nephritis.

Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market Drivers

Several factors are propelling the Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market growth. One of the key factors driving the future of this market is the growing preference for personalized healthcare, as Fc and glycoengineered antibodies can be tailored specifically to individual patients. Further, the ability of engineered antibodies to alter effector functions, such as antibody dependent cellular toxicity, enhances target specificity and safety profile of the antibody-based treatments. Additionally, owing to the increasing prevalence of various oncological and autoimmune disorders, the demand for Fc and glycoengineered antibodies is also expected to witness significant increase in the coming years.

Regional Analysis: North America Emerges as the Hub of Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market; Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

Majority of the Fc and glycoengineered antibody drug developers are headquartered in North America, followed by the companies based in Europe. Currently, North America and Europe captures around 85% of the Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market share. In recent years, North America has witnessed a significant increase in R&D investments and the number of clinical studies pertaining to the development of Fc and glycoengineered antibodies. It is worth highlighting that, in the coming years, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a higher rate, owing to the lower manufacturing costs, cheap and skilled work-force, and supportive regulatory landscape in this region.

Leading Drug Developers in the Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market

Examples of key Fc and glycoengineered antibody drug developers (which have also been profiled in this market report; the complete list of companies is available in the full report) include AbbVie, Akesobio, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, MacroGenics, MorphoSys, Kyowa Kirin and Xencor. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the companies that have the capability to offer Fc and glycoengineered antibodies.

Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market Share Insights

Historical Trend: 2019-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size 2024: $38.8 Billion

Market Size 2035: $ 38.7 Billion

PowerPoint Presentation (Complimentary)

Customization Scope: 15% Free Customization

Type of Engineering Fc Engineered Antibodies Glycoengineered Antibodies

Type of Therapy Monotherapy Combination Therapy Both

Therapeutic Area Autoimmune Disorders Dermatological Disorders Oncological Disorders Rare Diseases Other Disorders

Route of Administration Intravenous Route Subcutaneous Route Intramuscular Route

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled AbbVie Akesobio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Amgen AstraZeneca Boehringer Ingelheim Genentech MacroGenics MorphoSys Kyowa Kirin Xencor (Full list of close to 35 companies captured is available in the report)

Excel Data Packs (Complimentary): Market Landscape Clinical Trial Analysis Partnerships and Collaborations Grant Analysis Patent Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



