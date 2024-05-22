KSA Aftersales Service Market Revs Up: $28.2 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Growing Vehicle Population and Connected Cars (2023-2027): Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckle up, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia automotive aftersales service market is shifting into high gear! Ken Research's report, KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market Outlook to 2027: A $28.2 Billion Engine Fueled by Connected Cars, explores this dynamic landscape. The report predicts a significant growth trajectory, with the market value expected to surge to a staggering $28.2 billion by 2027, propelled by a robust 7.4% CAGR. This press release dives into the key factors driving this acceleration and offers valuable insights for automotive service providers, parts manufacturers, and stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the opportunities within the KSA automotive aftersales service market.

Growing Vehicle Population Fuels Demand:

A significant driver of the KSA automotive aftersales service market is the country's rapidly expanding vehicle population. As more cars hit the road, the demand for maintenance, repairs, and replacement parts inevitably increases. This presents a significant growth opportunity for the aftersales service industry.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

Stat-Based Headings:

$28.2 Billion Engine Fueled by Growth: KSA's Aftersales Service Market Accelerates with 7.4% CAGR (replaces $28.2 Billion Market Boom by 2027: A Lucrative Journey for the KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market)

7.4% CAGR Growth Spurt: Expanding Vehicle Population & Connected Cars Drive Aftersales Market (replaces 7.4% CAGR Growth Trajectory: Propelling the KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market Forward)

OEM Service Networks Maintain Grip: 45% Market Share for Original Equipment Manufacturer Service Stations (replaces Established Brands Lead the Pack: Unveiling the KSA Aftersales Service Landscape)

Independent Workshops Gain Traction: 38% Market Share Expected by 2027 (replaces Rising Competition: Independent Workshops Gain Traction)

E-commerce Drives Growth: Online Sales of Parts Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027 (replaces E-commerce Drives Growth: Streamlining Distribution and Reaching New Customers)

Tech Takes the Wheel: Connected Cars & Telematics Drive Demand for Specialized Services (replaces Tech Takes the Wheel: Embracing Connected Car Technologies)

OEM Service Networks Maintain Grip:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) service stations currently hold a significant share (45%) of the KSA automotive aftersales service market. These stations offer a familiar brand experience, use genuine parts, and provide warranty-backed repairs.

Independent Workshops Gain Traction:

Independent workshops are increasingly attracting customers looking for cost-effective service options. These workshops are adapting to stay competitive, offering a wider range of services and investing in skilled technicians. Ken Research predicts independent workshops to capture a significant share (38%) of the market by 2027.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

E-commerce Drives Growth:

Digitalization is transforming how consumers access car parts and services in KSA. E-commerce platforms are gaining traction, offering a convenient way for customers to purchase spare parts, compare prices, and schedule appointments at service stations. The online sales of automotive parts in KSA are expected to reach a substantial $2.5 billion by 2027.

Tech Takes the Wheel:

The rise of connected cars and telematics is impacting the automotive aftersales service market. These technologies generate valuable data on vehicle performance and maintenance needs, enabling predictive maintenance and improving service efficiency. This trend is driving demand for specialized services in diagnostics and repairs related to connected car technologies.

A Smooth Ride Ahead:

The KSA automotive aftersales service market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by several key trends:

Focus on Customer Experience: Service providers that prioritize convenience, transparency, and competitive pricing will attract and retain customers.

Investment in Skilled Workforce: Investing in training programs to equip technicians with the skills needed to service increasingly complex vehicles.

Focus on Sustainability: Promoting the use of eco-friendly service practices and the adoption of responsible waste management solutions.

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the KSA automotive aftersales service market:

Automotive Service Providers: Gain insights into evolving customer preferences, identify high-growth segments like connected car services, and invest in technology to enhance service efficiency.

Parts Manufacturers: Identify opportunities in the aftermarket segment, develop innovative products that cater to the specific needs of the KSA market, and leverage e-commerce channels for wider reach.

Government Agencies: Implement policies that promote fair competition within the aftersales service market, encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly practices, and invest in vocational training programs to develop the automotive service workforce.

Building a Collaborative Ecosystem:

By leveraging the insights and opportunities outlined in this report, stakeholders can collaborate to build a thriving ecosystem within the KSA automotive aftersales service market:

Partnerships Between OEMs and Independent Workshops: Collaboration in training programs and data sharing can enhance service quality across the market.

Investment in Technology & Innovation: Developing innovative service solutions, mobile apps for booking appointments and tracking repairs, and leveraging data analytics for predictive maintenance.

Focus on Sustainability: Promoting eco-friendly practices throughout the aftersales service value chain, from the use of recycled parts to proper waste management.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

The Road Ahead for KSA's Aftersales Service Market:

The KSA automotive aftersales service market presents a promising future for all stakeholders. By working together and leveraging valuable insights from this report, they can ensure a smooth ride ahead, characterized by:

A focus on innovation: Embracing technological advancements to enhance service efficiency and cater to the needs of connected cars.

A commitment to sustainability: Implementing eco-friendly practices throughout the aftersales service industry.

Enhanced customer experience: Prioritizing convenience, transparency, and exceptional service to build customer loyalty.

Taxonomy

KSA Aftersales Service Market Segmentation

By Type of Workshop

Multi Brand

OEM/Authorized

By Type of Multi-Brand

Organized

Unorganized

By Type of Vehicle

Sedan

Hatchback

SUV

MPV

By End-Users

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

By Domestic/ International

Domestic

International

By End-Users

E-Commerce

Retail

Others

KSA Spare Parts after Market Segmentation

By Type of Spare Parts

Others

Drive transmission and Steering

Rubber Components

Cooling Systems

Consumables and Miscellaneous

Suspension and Braking

Electricals and Electronic Components

By End User

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

KSA Mechanical Repair Segmentation

By Type

Agency Mechanical Repair

Multibrand Mechanical Repair

By End User

OEM Car Service companies

Automotive companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

KSA Auto care Industry Segmentation

By Type

Car Spa

Auto Detailing

Car wash

By End User

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Individuals

Others

KSA Quick lube Industry Segmentation

By Type

Semi Synthetic

Synthetic

Super Synthetic

By End User

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Individuals

Agency and Multibrand Workshops

Others

KSA Motor Insurance Industry Segmentation

By Type

Hybrid

Third Party

Comprehensive

By End User

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

OEM Car Service companies

Automotive companies

Individuals Automobile Owners

Agency and Multibrand Workshops

Others

KSA Leasing and Rental Industry Segmentation

By Type

Small Fleet Operator

Medium Fleet Operator

Large Fleet Operator

Dealerships Providing Fleet Services

By End User

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Individuals and Tourists

Government Agencies

Agency and Multibrand Workshops

Others

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

KSA Crash Repair & Automotive Aftersales Service Industry

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2028 Segmented By type of Vehicles (Passenger and Commercial), By Distribution Channels (OEMs, Banks and NBFCs.) and Region (North, East, West, South)

Brazil Electric Vehicle Market is showing considerable growth over the years, moving forward with an expected CAGR of ~17% within a time period of 2022 to 2028. This rise is in the wake of New Technology globally, which is pushing this market to rise up to the newer challenges. Ongoing advancements in battery technology will lead to longer ranges, faster charging times, and reduced costs, boosting consumer confidence in EVs, strengthening the market even more.

Middle East Automotive Tire Pressure Management System Market Outlook to 2028 Segment by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), by Application (Direct TPMS and Indirect TPMS), and by Region (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Israel, Qatar, and Others)

The Middle East Automotive Tire Pressure Management System Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10% in the forecasted period of 2022-2028 owing to variables like rising consumer awareness about road safety, crucial advancements in TPMS technology, luxury and premium vehicle segments, government regulations and safety standards, fuel efficiency and environmental concerns, and most importantly consistent expansion of the automotive industry.

US Automotive TPMS Market Outlook: Trends & Insights 2028 Dive into US Automotive Tire Pressure Management System Market trends, company revenues, and forecasts. Get ahead with Ken Research

US Automotive Tire Pressure Management System market is expected to show increasing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9% from 2022 to 2028 with Government initiatives for installing TPMS in every vehicle in order to improve the safety & stability of the vehicles.

UK Sensors and Actuators Market Outlook to 2028 Segmented by Type of Product (Sensors and Actuators), Type of End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense) and Region (North, South, East and West)

The UK Sensor and Actuators Market is growing every year with a successive change into their workforce and manpower, with an expected CAGR of ~7%, within the time period 2022 to 2028. The Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to continue driving the demand for sensors and actuators, with the integration of sensors into devices and systems for data retrieval and real time monitoring.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube