Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Supply Chain Software Markets, 2019-2023 & 2024-2035: Companies Enter Strategic Collaborations to Meet Growing Demand, Opportunities in Expanding Product Portfolios

The global cell and gene therapy (CGT) supply chain software market is projected to grow from $274 million in 2024 to $1,329 million by 2035, representing a CAGR of 15.2%, during the forecast period 2024-2035.

This research study consists of industry trends, detailed cell and gene therapy supply chain software market analysis, funding and investment trends, partnerships and collaborations analysis, platform utilization trends, stakeholder needs analysis and market impact analysis. The report includes cell and gene therapy supply chain software market forecast and opportunity analysis.

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of the software developers in the cell and gene therapy supply chain software market, over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Advanced therapies, including cell and gene therapy products, have revolutionized healthcare practices. The introduction of such therapeutic options has led to a paradigm shift in the development, production, and consumption of modern medicine. Moreover, such therapies have enabled healthcare providers to treat several rare clinical conditions. In the last few decades, more than 30 such therapeutic modalities have been approved; recent approvals include ELEVIDYS (2023), Adstiladrin (2022), Breyanzi (2022), CARVYKTI (2022), Abecma (2021), AllocordT (2019), LUXTURNAT (2017) and Yescarta (2017).

Further, according to a report published by Novotech, it was anticipated that more than 12 novel cell and gene therapies would be approved by the end of 2023, highlighting lucrative opportunities for stakeholders in this market. Moreover, post-2018, over 40% of the clinical trials registered for the treatment of rare diseases involved the evaluation of novel cell and gene therapy products. It is worth highlighting that, based on an assessment of the current pipeline of cell and gene therapy and the historical clinical success of such products, it is assumed that around 10-20 advanced therapies would get approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, each year, till 2025. Owing to the increase in the number of approved therapies, the demand for novel software solutions to manage the supply chain is also expected to rise, providing subsequent growth opportunities for cell and gene therapy software providers.

It is important to note that the commercial success of cell and gene therapy products depends not only on their ability to provide the desired therapeutic benefits but also on developers' capacity to efficiently meet all supply chain needs. The cell and gene therapy supply chain is relatively more complex compared to the conventional pharmaceutical supply chain owing to the temperature sensitivity and uniqueness of such products. As a result, there are a number of risks in terms of process inconsistency, including possible operational inefficiencies, capacity scheduling concerns, process delays leading to capital loss, and delivery / tracking-related issues, which needs to be taken care by therapy developers.

This has generated a need for bespoke software solutions, which can be integrated into existing processes and enable the drug developers to oversee and manage the various aspects of the cell and gene therapy supply chain at each step. Over the years, several innovative software solutions, offering supply chain orchestration and needle-to-needle traceability, have been developed. The market has also witnessed an increase in the number of partnerships inked for the advancement of such software solutions. Further, given the growing demand for cost-effective personalized medicinal products, and the cost saving potential of implementing such software solutions, the cell and gene therapy supply chain software market is poised to grow significantly in the foreseen future.

Competitive Landscape of Software Solutions in the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market

The current market landscape features the presence of close to 175 supply chain software solutions, to manage a variety of steps in the cell and gene therapy development; these software solutions include EMS, LIMS, IMS, COP, QMS, LMS and PMS. Further, these software solutions offer a variety of applications, including regulatory compliance, sample inventory management, workflow management, ordering and scheduling, logistics management, manufacturing management, and patient engagement. Moreover, CGT supply chain software solutions can also be used to maintain the chain of identity and custody throughout the cell therapy cycle in order to provide an end-to-end traceability of the samples.

It is interesting to highlight that close to 100 companies are engaged in providing such software solutions. In order to meet the increasing demand for CGT supply chain software, these companies have undertaken several initiatives, such as entering into strategic collaborations, and expanding their existing capabilities / product portfolios.

North America Holds the Largest Share of the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market

Presently, close to 55% of the cell and gene therapy supply chain software market opportunity is created by the demand for personalized medicines in North America. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments, partnership activity and funding received by various therapy developers for the development of novel cell and gene therapies. Further, the market for these software solutions in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR of 20.2%, during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 378 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $274 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1329 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global

Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market Share Insights

The cell and gene therapy supply chain software market research report presents an in-depth analysis of various software solutions that are involved in managing cell and gene therapies supply chain, across different segments, as defined below:

Process Component Sample Collection and Processing Component Manufacturing Component Logistics Component Patient Identification and Treatment Follow-up Component

Type of Software Enterprise Manufacturing System (EMS) Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Inventory Management System (IMS) Cell Orchestration Platform (COP) Quality Management System (QMS) Logistics Management System (LMS) Patient Management System (PMS)

Mode of Deployment On-premises Deployment Cloud-based Deployment

Type of End-user Pharmaceutical Companies Cell Therapy Labs Hospitals / Medical Centers Research Institutes / Biobanks

Scale of Operation Clinical Scale Commercial Scale

Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled Azenta Life Sciences Biocair BioLife Solutions CareDx Cryoport Lonza NMDP BioTherapies TraceLink TrakCel Veeva Systems Emerson LabVantage Solutions Marken MasterControl QuickSTAT Siemens Stafa Cellular Therapy Steiner STEMSOFT Software TECHNIDATA Thermo Fisher Scientific

