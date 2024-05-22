Electric Vehicle Battery Salvaging Report (Europe and the U.S.) 2024 2030, with Case Studies of Li-Cycle and Primobius

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Electric Vehicle Battery Salvaging in Europe and the United States, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers an estimate of the current electric vehicle (EV) battery salvage rates prevalent in Europe and the United States. The report defines EV battery salvage rates and delineates the major materials recovered during the salvage process. It highlights the Li-ion battery (LIB) value chain along with insights into its significance across the EV industry.
The research discusses the importance of salvaging EV batteries as part of sustainability practices and provides case studies on different EV battery recyclers. It offers a comparative analysis of EV battery salvage-related regulations worldwide, focusing on diverse regulatory frameworks. It also explores prominent recycling plants operating in Europe and the United States, reflecting on regional variations.
By providing information on existing EV battery salvage rates and looking at major sources of batteries for salvage processes, the report seeks to inform stakeholders about the evolving landscape of EV battery salvaging, with special focus on Europe and the United States.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Battery Recycling and Repurposing Technology Advancements
- Circular Economy Practices Focused on EV Battery Manufacturing and End-of-Life Disposal
- Demand for Second Life EV Battery Applications
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Environment
- EV Battery Salvage Industry Overview - Europe & US
- Global Overview by Region - EV Battery Recycling Companies
- Source for Salvageable EV Batteries - Present and Future
- Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Salvaging
EV Battery Salvage Rate Introduction
- EV Batteries - Salvage Rate and Value Chain
- Major Materials Recovered from EV Salvage Activity
- EV Battery Types and Salvageability
- LIB Recycling Value Chain
- Salvage Process for Used Lithium-ion Batteries
- Significance of EV Battery Salvaging
- Major Second Life Applications for EV Batteries
- Challenges in EV Battery Salvage Process
Regulatory Outlook
- Major Regulations Governing EV Salvage Rates
- Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Salvaging - European Union
- Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Salvaging - United Kingdom
- Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Salvaging - China
- SSR - Global Scenario
EV Recycling Industry Outlook
- EV Battery Salvage Value Chain Players
- EV Battery Recycling Capacity Overview - United States
- EV Battery Recycling Capacity Overview - Europe
- EV Battery Recycling Companies - United States
- EV Battery Recycling Companies - Europe
- Case Study 1 - Li-Cycle
- Case Study 2 - Primobius
- Automotive OEMs' Strategies and Activities
EV Battery Salvage Rate Estimation
- Methodology for Determining EV Battery Salvage Rate in 2023 (US & Europe)
- EV Battery Salvage Rate in Europe (2023)
- EV Battery Salvage Rate Trends in Europe (2023)
- EV Battery Salvage Rate in the United States (2023)
- EV Battery Salvage Rate Trends in the United States (2023)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enntsh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.