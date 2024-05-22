Electric Vehicle Battery Salvaging Report (Europe and the U.S.) 2024 2030, with Case Studies of Li-Cycle and Primobius

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Electric Vehicle Battery Salvaging in Europe and the United States, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study offers an estimate of the current electric vehicle (EV) battery salvage rates prevalent in Europe and the United States. The report defines EV battery salvage rates and delineates the major materials recovered during the salvage process. It highlights the Li-ion battery (LIB) value chain along with insights into its significance across the EV industry.



The research discusses the importance of salvaging EV batteries as part of sustainability practices and provides case studies on different EV battery recyclers. It offers a comparative analysis of EV battery salvage-related regulations worldwide, focusing on diverse regulatory frameworks. It also explores prominent recycling plants operating in Europe and the United States, reflecting on regional variations.



By providing information on existing EV battery salvage rates and looking at major sources of batteries for salvage processes, the report seeks to inform stakeholders about the evolving landscape of EV battery salvaging, with special focus on Europe and the United States.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Battery Recycling and Repurposing Technology Advancements

Circular Economy Practices Focused on EV Battery Manufacturing and End-of-Life Disposal

Demand for Second Life EV Battery Applications

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Environment

EV Battery Salvage Industry Overview - Europe & US

Global Overview by Region - EV Battery Recycling Companies

Source for Salvageable EV Batteries - Present and Future

Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Salvaging

EV Battery Salvage Rate Introduction

EV Batteries - Salvage Rate and Value Chain

Major Materials Recovered from EV Salvage Activity

EV Battery Types and Salvageability

LIB Recycling Value Chain

Salvage Process for Used Lithium-ion Batteries

Significance of EV Battery Salvaging

Major Second Life Applications for EV Batteries

Challenges in EV Battery Salvage Process

Regulatory Outlook

Major Regulations Governing EV Salvage Rates

Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Salvaging - European Union

Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Salvaging - United Kingdom

Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Salvaging - China

SSR - Global Scenario

EV Recycling Industry Outlook

EV Battery Salvage Value Chain Players

EV Battery Recycling Capacity Overview - United States

EV Battery Recycling Capacity Overview - Europe

EV Battery Recycling Companies - United States

EV Battery Recycling Companies - Europe

Case Study 1 - Li-Cycle

Case Study 2 - Primobius

Automotive OEMs' Strategies and Activities

EV Battery Salvage Rate Estimation

Methodology for Determining EV Battery Salvage Rate in 2023 (US & Europe)

EV Battery Salvage Rate in Europe (2023)

EV Battery Salvage Rate Trends in Europe (2023)

EV Battery Salvage Rate in the United States (2023)

EV Battery Salvage Rate Trends in the United States (2023)

