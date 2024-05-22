Global MedTech Outlook 2024: Spin-off MedTech Divisions will be Key for Large Conglomerates to Realize Shareholder Value

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MedTech Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global MedTech Outlook, 2024 presents a comprehensive analysis of the global MedTech industry in terms of growth potential and important market dynamics. The analysis covers major MedTech segments such as cardiovascular, orthopedics, patient monitoring, respiratory devices, neurology, diabetes care, and clinical-grade wearables. It highlights key MedTech predictions for 2024 and growth opportunities over the forecast period to 2028.

2024 is forecast to be a robust revenue growth year for MedTech companies. Strong product innovation, new product approvals, and technology-driven disease diagnosis are expected to drive MedTech industry growth in North America and Europe for the forecast period.

The MedTech industry in APAC and the Middle East also displays robust growth potential from increased healthcare spending, higher income levels and personal purchasing power, and adoption of advanced technologies. Minimally invasive surgery techniques see increased uptake, with the gradual shift of some procedures to day care centers, spurring the adoption of related medical device categories, including consumables.

Calculations for regional markets such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa have been done on a best-effort basis, considering the limitations of obtaining detailed segment-wise data breakdowns. At-home care will likely remain a crucial driver in 2024 and beyond, with home care products and solutions expected to gain significant adoption and demand. The methodology considers leading public companies' historical performance and revenue guidance to arrive at the sales forecast. The estimates include revenue realized from traditional products, digital offerings, and solutions sold as a package, as reported by companies in their annual reports.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Non-surgical Robots

Growing Appetite for High-end Medical Equipment in APAC and the Middle East

Real-time Continuous Monitoring

Data Monetization

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis Highlights

MedTech Top Predictions for 2024

Growth Environment

Market Segmentation

Global MedTech Industry Dashboard

Global MedTech Market Share by Region - 2023 and 2028

Macroeconomic Factors

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth - Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 as Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum

Inflation and Interest Rates - Headline Inflation will Continue to Decline; H2 2024 will Shift Toward Rate Cuts for Advanced Economies

Currency Trajectory - Dollar to Remain Strong in H1 2024; Emerging Market Currencies to Get a Boost from Q3 2024

Labor Market - Moderate Unemployment Uptick; Positive Expectations Over Market Sentiment to Support Labor Hoarding

Oil Markets - Q1 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts; Non-OPEC Production to Rise

Critical Minerals Supplies - Need for Economic Resiliency will Bolster Cross-border and Cross-industry Partnerships

North America - Economic Slowdown AMID Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates

Western Europe - Moderate Growth Pick-up as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually; Rebuilding Fiscal Buffers to Take Precedence

Middle East - Non-oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification to Limit the Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Markets

Asia - Emerging Economies to Drive Growth Momentum; Fiscal Measures to Support Chinese Economic Recovery

MedTech Industry Revenue Trends, 2024

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region - Key Demand Drivers

Top 3 MedTech Industry Predictions for 2024

Prediction 1 - MedTech Companies to Sustain R&D Investments in Product Innovation

Prediction 2 - Spin-off MedTech Divisions will be Key for Large Conglomerates to Realize Shareholder Value

Prediction 3 - Precision Surgery will be an Ongoing Trend with the Advancement of AI

Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Cardiovascular

Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Orthopedics

Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Clinical-grade Wearables

Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Patient Monitoring Devices

Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Respiratory Devices

Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Diabetes Care Devices

Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Neurology Devices

