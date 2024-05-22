Global MedTech Outlook 2024: Spin-off MedTech Divisions will be Key for Large Conglomerates to Realize Shareholder Value

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MedTech Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global MedTech Outlook, 2024 presents a comprehensive analysis of the global MedTech industry in terms of growth potential and important market dynamics. The analysis covers major MedTech segments such as cardiovascular, orthopedics, patient monitoring, respiratory devices, neurology, diabetes care, and clinical-grade wearables. It highlights key MedTech predictions for 2024 and growth opportunities over the forecast period to 2028.
2024 is forecast to be a robust revenue growth year for MedTech companies. Strong product innovation, new product approvals, and technology-driven disease diagnosis are expected to drive MedTech industry growth in North America and Europe for the forecast period.
The MedTech industry in APAC and the Middle East also displays robust growth potential from increased healthcare spending, higher income levels and personal purchasing power, and adoption of advanced technologies. Minimally invasive surgery techniques see increased uptake, with the gradual shift of some procedures to day care centers, spurring the adoption of related medical device categories, including consumables.
Calculations for regional markets such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa have been done on a best-effort basis, considering the limitations of obtaining detailed segment-wise data breakdowns. At-home care will likely remain a crucial driver in 2024 and beyond, with home care products and solutions expected to gain significant adoption and demand. The methodology considers leading public companies' historical performance and revenue guidance to arrive at the sales forecast. The estimates include revenue realized from traditional products, digital offerings, and solutions sold as a package, as reported by companies in their annual reports.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Non-surgical Robots
- Growing Appetite for High-end Medical Equipment in APAC and the Middle East
- Real-time Continuous Monitoring
- Data Monetization
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- MedTech Top Predictions for 2024
Growth Environment
- Market Segmentation
- Global MedTech Industry Dashboard
- Global MedTech Market Share by Region - 2023 and 2028
Macroeconomic Factors
- Top 10 Trends for 2024
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Global GDP Growth - Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 as Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum
- Inflation and Interest Rates - Headline Inflation will Continue to Decline; H2 2024 will Shift Toward Rate Cuts for Advanced Economies
- Currency Trajectory - Dollar to Remain Strong in H1 2024; Emerging Market Currencies to Get a Boost from Q3 2024
- Labor Market - Moderate Unemployment Uptick; Positive Expectations Over Market Sentiment to Support Labor Hoarding
- Oil Markets - Q1 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts; Non-OPEC Production to Rise
- Critical Minerals Supplies - Need for Economic Resiliency will Bolster Cross-border and Cross-industry Partnerships
- North America - Economic Slowdown AMID Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates
- Western Europe - Moderate Growth Pick-up as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually; Rebuilding Fiscal Buffers to Take Precedence
- Middle East - Non-oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification to Limit the Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Markets
- Asia - Emerging Economies to Drive Growth Momentum; Fiscal Measures to Support Chinese Economic Recovery
MedTech Industry Revenue Trends, 2024
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Key Demand Drivers
Top 3 MedTech Industry Predictions for 2024
- Prediction 1 - MedTech Companies to Sustain R&D Investments in Product Innovation
- Prediction 2 - Spin-off MedTech Divisions will be Key for Large Conglomerates to Realize Shareholder Value
- Prediction 3 - Precision Surgery will be an Ongoing Trend with the Advancement of AI
Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Cardiovascular
Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Orthopedics
Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Clinical-grade Wearables
Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Patient Monitoring Devices
Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Respiratory Devices
Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Diabetes Care Devices
Top MedTech Segments Outlook for 2024 - Neurology Devices
