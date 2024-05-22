The State of the Cloud in Asia-Pacific - Cloud Investments Underlie Strategies for Economic Growth and Recovery

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Cloud - Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of technology adoption, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a tale of two regions. Industrialized nations, including China, Japan, and South Korea, are mature in their use of cloud and other advanced technologies. In contrast, emerging economies in Southeast Asia lag in their cloud journeys, often hindered by inconsistent access to high-capacity networks and data center infrastructure. Both types of economies - advanced and emerging - are relying on technology investments to help them grow.
In the 2023 Global Cloud User Survey, IT decision-makers from APAC businesses share their perceptions and behaviors concerning cloud adoption. The following are among the findings:
- Three-quarters of APAC businesses agree that the cloud is essential to business success, with the strongest sentiment coming from China at 89%.
- Businesses deploy apps in the cloud as a way to cut costs and introduce business agility amid post-pandemic uncertainty. Overall, APAC firms cite operational efficiencies and flexible architectures as drivers. Australian and Southeast Asian decision-makers cite sustainability as the top driver.
- The use of edge computing will grow significantly by 2025, led by Chinese firms, whose numbers are expected to more than double.
In this report, APAC responses to the most recent global cloud user survey are analyzed. Responses for the region as a whole are presented, and, where significant, individual country-level responses are presented as well.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment - Cloud in APAC
- Growth Environment
- Revenue and Sales Top List of Strategic Business Objectives
- Cloud and AI Investments Dominate Technology Budgets
- Challenges to Implementing Technology Strategy - APAC
Use of Infrastructure Options - Cloud and Private Data Center
- Cloud is Essential to Digital Strategies
- Cloud Adoption Will Skyrocket by 2025
- Public Cloud Delivers Efficiency and Flexibility to App Deployment
- Private Infrastructure Remains Key to a Hybrid Environment
- Need for Control Drives Continued Use of On-premises Infrastructure
Partner Engagements Fuel Digital Journeys
- Engagement of Third-party Firms
- APAC Firms Seek Assistance with Cloud Business Cases
- Service Providers Deliver Security, Compliance, and Tech Integration
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfozh2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.