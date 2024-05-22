Hong Kong Data Center Growth Report 2024-2029: Market will Witness Investments of $4.8 Billion by 2029 with Goodman Emerging as a Major Investor

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hong Kong data center market will witness investments of USD 4.80 billion by 2029 from $3.97 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.23%

This report analyses the Hong Kong data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Hong Kong data center market is witnessing immense growth through investments from global and local data center operators. Some of the major colocation operators in the market include SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, NTT DATA, Global Switch, BDx (Big Data Exchange) and AirTrunk.

The widespread use of cloud services is powering the growth of the Hong Kong data center market, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), handling large-scale data (Big Data), the Internet of Things (IoT), the rollout of 5G networks, improved connectivity, and the ongoing process of digital transformation.

Cloud giants like Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, and Tencent Cloud have established their presence in Hong Kong, each with dedicated cloud regions. Hong Kong has an acute land shortage for data center development. The government supports the data center market by providing industrial land. The country is expected to witness growth in brownfield developments due to the land shortage.

The government has introduced initiatives such as the Data Center Facilitation Unit (DCFU) to support the growth of the Hong Kong data center market. This effort seeks to attract substantial investments, improve infrastructure, promote industry collaborations, and create a favorable environment for data center operations.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The market is witnessing significant investment from major colocation and local operators. Some of the key colocation investors in the Hong Kong data center market are SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), GDS Services, Equinix, AirTrunk, Vantage Data Centers, iTech Tower Data Centre Services, China Mobile International, BDx (Big Data Exchange), and others.

The colocation market is booming, and investment and real estate firms such as Goodman, ESR, Mapletree Investments, and Angelo Gordon are developing core and shell facilities. Goodman is among the major investors in the Hong Kong data center market and is continuously expanding its presence. In March 2024, the company announced the construction of the new Texaco data center facility in Tsuen Wan. The brownfield construction facility is likely to go online by 2026.

Telecom companies in Hong Kong, such as China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK), SmarTone, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH)'s brand 3, and CSL Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT), are responsible for the deployment of commercial 5G services across the country. The country will likely be covered entirely or partially under 5G technology.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Hong Kong colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

This report details a detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center market landscape, provides in-depth market analysis, and makes insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong: I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 54 II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12 III. Coverage: 6+ Locations IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Hong Kong I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) II. Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) III. Retail Colocation Pricing IV. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Hong Kong data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

This report comprehensively analyzes the industry's latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects.

This section provides a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Hong Kong data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Hong Kong data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Hong Kong?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Hong Kong during 2024-2029?

What factors are driving the Hong Kong data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Hong Kong data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Hong Kong

Companies Featured

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Network

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

AtkinsRealis

Aurecon

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Cundall

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

ISG

Studio One Design

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Sumber

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

BDx

CITIC Telcom International

China Mobile International (CMI)

China Unicom

Digital Realty

Equinix

ESR

GDS Services

Global Switch

Goodman

iTech Towers Data Centre Services

NTT DATA

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

Telehouse

Towngas Telecom (TGT)

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Angelo Gordon

Mapletree Investments

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tseung Kwan O

Kwai Chung

Tsuen Wan

Fanling

Fo Tan

Chai Wan

Tai Po

Other Location

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tseung Kwan O

Kwai Chung

Tsuen Wan

Fanling

Fo Tan

Chai Wan

Tai Po

Other Location

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Tower, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

