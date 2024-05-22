Hong Kong Data Center Growth Report 2024-2029: Market will Witness Investments of $4.8 Billion by 2029 with Goodman Emerging as a Major Investor

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hong Kong data center market will witness investments of USD 4.80 billion by 2029 from $3.97 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.23%
This report analyses the Hong Kong data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Hong Kong data center market is witnessing immense growth through investments from global and local data center operators. Some of the major colocation operators in the market include SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, NTT DATA, Global Switch, BDx (Big Data Exchange) and AirTrunk.
The widespread use of cloud services is powering the growth of the Hong Kong data center market, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), handling large-scale data (Big Data), the Internet of Things (IoT), the rollout of 5G networks, improved connectivity, and the ongoing process of digital transformation.
Cloud giants like Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, and Tencent Cloud have established their presence in Hong Kong, each with dedicated cloud regions. Hong Kong has an acute land shortage for data center development. The government supports the data center market by providing industrial land. The country is expected to witness growth in brownfield developments due to the land shortage.
The government has introduced initiatives such as the Data Center Facilitation Unit (DCFU) to support the growth of the Hong Kong data center market. This effort seeks to attract substantial investments, improve infrastructure, promote industry collaborations, and create a favorable environment for data center operations.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The market is witnessing significant investment from major colocation and local operators. Some of the key colocation investors in the Hong Kong data center market are SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), GDS Services, Equinix, AirTrunk, Vantage Data Centers, iTech Tower Data Centre Services, China Mobile International, BDx (Big Data Exchange), and others.
The colocation market is booming, and investment and real estate firms such as Goodman, ESR, Mapletree Investments, and Angelo Gordon are developing core and shell facilities. Goodman is among the major investors in the Hong Kong data center market and is continuously expanding its presence. In March 2024, the company announced the construction of the new Texaco data center facility in Tsuen Wan. The brownfield construction facility is likely to go online by 2026.
Telecom companies in Hong Kong, such as China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK), SmarTone, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH)'s brand 3, and CSL Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT), are responsible for the deployment of commercial 5G services across the country. The country will likely be covered entirely or partially under 5G technology.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|123
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.97 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$4.81 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.2%
|Regions Covered
|Hong Kong
Companies Featured
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Network
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- AtkinsRealis
- Aurecon
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers Group
- Cundall
- DSCO Group
- Gammon Construction
- ISG
- Studio One Design
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Sumber
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- BDx
- CITIC Telcom International
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- China Unicom
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- ESR
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Goodman
- iTech Towers Data Centre Services
- NTT DATA
- SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
- Telehouse
- Towngas Telecom (TGT)
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- Angelo Gordon
- Mapletree Investments
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Tseung Kwan O
- Kwai Chung
- Tsuen Wan
- Fanling
- Fo Tan
- Chai Wan
- Tai Po
- Other Location
List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Tseung Kwan O
- Kwai Chung
- Tsuen Wan
- Fanling
- Fo Tan
- Chai Wan
- Tai Po
- Other Location
REPORT COVERAGE
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Tower, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
