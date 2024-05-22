GCC Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Global Giants and New Entrants Such as Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Agility, and Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The GCC data center market by investments is expected to reach $7.23 billion by 2029 from $4.05 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.14%
This report analyses the GCC data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Some of the major data center providers in the GCC data center market include Gulf Data Hub, Equinix, Khazna Data Centers, center3 (stc), Ooredoo, MEEZA, Mobily, Moro Hub, Oman Data Park, TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC), and others. Investors such as Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Agility, and Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST) are new entrants in the GCC data center market. Leading data center providers use green fuels such as biogas and biofuels for renewable energy. In October 2023, Khazna Data Centres are adopting biofuel for their UAE facilities.
The GCC country governments announced various projects, including the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, the UAE Digital Government Strategy, the Cloud-First Policy, Kuwait's Renewable Energy Policy, the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), and others, to accomplish the market's digitization, security, and adoption of renewable energy.
The internet-using population and internet penetration rates across the GCC region have risen, especially in the past few years. Saudi Arabia leads that list, followed by the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and other countries.
GCC has developed strategies to achieve significant results by generating power from renewable sources in the coming years. For instance, the UAE has committed over USD 160 billion to renewable energy projects as a part of its ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Smart cities are rising in the GCC region, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading. UAE's Dubai and Abu Dhabi are among the world's smartest cities, with a global smart city index ranking of 17 and 13, respectively. They have several existing and upcoming smart city initiatives. The NEOM is one of the world's highly anticipated smart cities that will cost Saudi Arabia about USD 500 billion and is set to take the world by storm when it becomes operational by 2025.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia lead on this front, using AI to control the power grid and distribution. It is also helping operators identify the best time to generate, store, and use the energy produced. This gives them the added benefit of handling power generation and supply remotely.
Governments of the GCC countries have taken initiatives to educate people and upgrade their skills for data center operations. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has collaborated with Kuwaiti government organizations to provide cloud computing training and certification programs to aid workforce development.
- The GCC data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
