GCC Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Global Giants and New Entrants Such as Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Agility, and Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC data center market by investments is expected to reach $7.23 billion by 2029 from $4.05 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.14%

This report analyses the GCC data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Some of the major data center providers in the GCC data center market include Gulf Data Hub, Equinix, Khazna Data Centers, center3 (stc), Ooredoo, MEEZA, Mobily, Moro Hub, Oman Data Park, TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC), and others. Investors such as Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Agility, and Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST) are new entrants in the GCC data center market. Leading data center providers use green fuels such as biogas and biofuels for renewable energy. In October 2023, Khazna Data Centres are adopting biofuel for their UAE facilities.

The GCC country governments announced various projects, including the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, the UAE Digital Government Strategy, the Cloud-First Policy, Kuwait's Renewable Energy Policy, the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), and others, to accomplish the market's digitization, security, and adoption of renewable energy.

The internet-using population and internet penetration rates across the GCC region have risen, especially in the past few years. Saudi Arabia leads that list, followed by the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and other countries.

GCC has developed strategies to achieve significant results by generating power from renewable sources in the coming years. For instance, the UAE has committed over USD 160 billion to renewable energy projects as a part of its ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Smart cities are rising in the GCC region, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading. UAE's Dubai and Abu Dhabi are among the world's smartest cities, with a global smart city index ranking of 17 and 13, respectively. They have several existing and upcoming smart city initiatives. The NEOM is one of the world's highly anticipated smart cities that will cost Saudi Arabia about USD 500 billion and is set to take the world by storm when it becomes operational by 2025.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia lead on this front, using AI to control the power grid and distribution. It is also helping operators identify the best time to generate, store, and use the energy produced. This gives them the added benefit of handling power generation and supply remotely.

Governments of the GCC countries have taken initiatives to educate people and upgrade their skills for data center operations. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has collaborated with Kuwaiti government organizations to provide cloud computing training and certification programs to aid workforce development.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size is available regarding investment, area, and power capacity.

Study of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors across the GCC region.

An assessment of the data center investment in the GCC region by the data center operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the GCC region.

A detailed study of the existing GCC data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the GCC: I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 79 II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 73 III. Coverage: 6 Countries IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

The GCC data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of the GCC data center market?

How big is the GCC data center market?

How many data centers are there in GCC?

What are the driving factors in the GCC data center market?

Who will be the key investors in the GCC data center market in 2023?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Middle East

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

AESG

Al-Balagh

Aldar Properties

ALEC Data Center Solutions

Al-Latifia Trading and Contracting

Arcadis

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

ASU

Atkins

Black & White

Capitoline

Condor Group

Core Emirates

Critical Facilities Consulting & Services

Dar Group

DC PRO Engineering

Direct Services

Edarat Group

EGEC

Egis

Galfar Al Misnad Engineering and Contracting

Group AMANA

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting, Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC Group

JAMED

James L. Williams (JLW)

John Paul Construction

Laing O'Rourke

Laith Electra Mechanical

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

Marafie Group

McLaren Construction Group

Middle East Modern Architecture (MEMA)

Meinhardt Group

MIS

Qatar Site & Power

Raghav Contracting

RED Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall

RW Armstrong

SANA Creative Systems (SANA Controls)

Site & Power DK (Midis Group)

STS Group

Sudlows Consulting

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

UBIK

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Enrogen

Envicool

Grundfos

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

center3 (stc)

Equinix

Google

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

Microsoft

MEEZA

Mobily

Moro Hub

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

New Entrants

Agility

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

Quantum Switch

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pt2j1u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment