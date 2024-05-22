Turkey Used Car Market Gears Up for $28.2 Billion Ride by 2027, Fueled by 11.8% CAGR and New Car Price Surge (2023-2027): Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckle up, Turkey used car market is shifting into high gear! Ken Research's report, Turkey Used Car Market Outlook to 2027: A $28.2 Billion Cruise Fueled by New Car Price Surge, explores this dynamic landscape poised for significant growth. The report predicts a smooth ride ahead, with the market value expected to reach a staggering $28.2 billion by 2027, propelled by a healthy 11.8% CAGR. This press release dives into the key factors driving this acceleration and offers valuable insights for used car dealers, consumers, financial institutions, and stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the opportunities within the Turkish used car market.

New Car Price Surge Fuels Used Car Demand:

A significant driver of the Turkish used car market is the rising cost of new vehicles. Economic factors, coupled with global supply chain disruptions, have caused new car prices to surge in recent years. This has led budget-conscious consumers to turn to the used car market, creating a strong demand for well-maintained pre-owned vehicles.

Sedans & Hatchbacks Rule the Road:

Currently, sedans and hatchbacks hold the dominant share (58%) of the Turkish used car market. These fuel-efficient and practical vehicles offer a good balance of space, comfort, and affordability, making them popular choices for families and budget-conscious buyers.

Online Platforms Gain Traction:

Digitalization is transforming the way consumers buy and sell used cars in Turkey. Online platforms offer a convenient and user-friendly way to browse listings, compare prices, and connect with sellers. Ken Research predicts that 22% of used car sales in Turkey will be conducted online by 2027.

Government Initiatives Boost Confidence:

The Turkish government is implementing initiatives to promote transparency and consumer protection within the used car market. This includes regulations for used car dealers, mandatory vehicle history reports, and consumer protection measures. These initiatives are expected to boost confidence and encourage more people to participate in the used car market.

Focus on Transparency & Trust:

Building trust through transparent practices will be crucial for the continued growth of the Turkish used car market. Vehicle history reports, detailed vehicle descriptions, and clear pricing information will be key factors influencing consumer buying decisions.

A Well-Oiled Future:

The Turkish used car market is positioned for continued growth in the coming years, driven by several key trends:

Rising Disposable Income: As disposable income levels increase, consumers will have more resources to invest in used cars.

Focus on Sustainability: The growing environmental consciousness may lead to a rise in demand for fuel-efficient used cars.

Organized Retail Expansion: The expansion of organized retail chains in the used car market will lead to more standardized practices and enhanced customer service.

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the Turkish used car market:

Used Car Dealers: Gain insights into evolving consumer preferences, identify high-growth segments like online sales, and invest in digital marketing strategies.

Consumers: Access valuable information to make informed purchasing decisions, understand market trends, and leverage online platforms for a convenient car buying experience.

Financial Institutions: Develop tailored loan products and financing options for used car purchases, catering to different budget segments.

Government Agencies: Continue implementing policies that promote transparency, consumer protection, and fair competition within the used car market.

Building a Sustainable Ecosystem:

By leveraging the insights and opportunities outlined in this report, stakeholders can collaborate to create a sustainable and thriving ecosystem within the Turkish used car market. This ecosystem will be characterized by:

Focus on Innovation: Embracing technological advancements to enhance the online car buying experience and streamline transactions.

Increased Transparency: Providing detailed vehicle information, offering vehicle history reports, and establishing clear pricing models.

Enhanced Customer Service: Providing excellent customer service throughout the buying and selling process to build trust and loyalty.

The Road Ahead for Turkey's Used Car Market:

The Turkish used car market presents a promising future for all stakeholders. By working together and leveraging valuable insights from this report, they can ensure a smooth and successful journey towards a more dynamic and well-oiled market, catering to the needs of budget-conscious consumers and driving economic growth within Turkey.

About Ken Research:

Ken Research is a leading provider of market research and consulting services, offering in-depth analysis and insights across various industries. With a global network of experts and a commitment to quality research, Ken Research helps businesses make informed decisions and achieve their strategic goals.

Taxonomy

By Type of Market Structure

Organized Channel

Unorganized Channel

OEM Certified Franchise Dealers

Multi Brand Dealers

DDSA

C2C Transaction

Local Dealership

Auction Companies

By Type of Car

Sedan

Hatchback

SUV

Van

Crossover

Others

By Brand

Volkswagen

Renault

Ford

Fiat

Opel

Hyundai

Others

By Age of Vehicle

0-2 years

2-4 years

4-6 years

6-8 years

8-10 years

More than 10 years

By Kms Driven and Type of Fuel Engine

0-40,000

41,000-80,000

81,000-1,00,000

1,00,000-1,40,000

1,20,000-1,80,000

By Region

Istanbul

Bursa

Adana

Ankara

Others

