ProcessMaker Wins Top Award as 2024 Best Generative AI Solution from SIIA CODiE

Durham, North Carolina, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a business process automation platform, announces that ProcessMaker Platform was named the 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Winner in the Best Generative AI Solution for Business category. With hundreds of nominations from a broad spectrum of categories, the new Best Generative AI Solution category reflects the critical interest in and need for innovative, practical and responsible approach to the use of Generative AI in business and education.



ProcessMaker empowers businesses to achieve operational efficiency by automating simple to complex business processes, typically in minutes or hours instead of days or months, through innovative embedded AI. With consistent innovation released as industry-firsts, ProcessMaker’s embedded Generative AI can analyze and interpret unstructured data, recommend decisions through insights, perform defined actions, and trigger automated workflows at scale across systems, apps, and processes at scale.



The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. ProcessMaker was selected as a final Winner across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"We are truly honored and humbled to win the CODiE Award for Best Generative AI solution, and want to congratulate all the finalists who strive as we do to deliver value and innovation,” states ProcessMaker CEO Alex George. "As businesses navigate the complexities of digital transformation and AI, ProcessMaker remains committed to helping our customers achieve operational excellence through our AI-powered automation platform."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Winners are determined by industry experts who nominate products and individuals considered to be at the forefront of innovation.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.



About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a leading provider of business process automation and intelligent document processing solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, ProcessMaker's mission is to help businesses of all sizes streamline operations, increase productivity, and drive growth. For more information, visit www.ProcessMaker.com.

Attachment