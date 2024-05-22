Global Coffee Substitute Market Report 2024: Market to Grow by $1.69 Billion During 2023-2028 Driven by Increased Adoption of Premiumization and Innovative Tea Flavor Combinations

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coffee Substitute Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The coffee substitute market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.69 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.66%

This study identifies the adoption of innovative marketing and promoting strategies by market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the coffee substitute market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by increased adoption of premiumization and specialty coffee substitutes, increasing demand for natural and functional beverages, and increase in demand for low-calorie energy drinks. Also, introduction of innovative flavor combinations of tea and innovations in packaging of coffee substitutes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the coffee substitute market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coffee substitute market vendors. Also, the coffee substitute market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Vendor Analysis

Anthonys Goods

World Matcha Inc.

Dandy Blend

drink nuJo

Flying Embers

Hand Family Companies

Mud Wtr Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Postum

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Remedy Organics

Rishi Tea and Botanicals

Slate Craft Goods LLC

So Good Brand Inc.

Tattvas Herbs LLC

Teeccino Caffe Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

World Finer Foods LLC

Mondelez International Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global coffee substitute market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Herbal coffee substitutes - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Grain-based coffee substitutes - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Plant based substitutes - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Product Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

