Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Oslo, 22 May 2024: Morten Henriksen, board member of Scatec ASA, has on 22 May bought 5,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 72.90. After the transaction Morten Henriksen owns 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment