Coconut Flour Market to cross $10 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The coconut flour market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 10 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Lately, consumers are increasingly interested in gluten-free and healthier options in baked goods and food. Coconut flour, derived from dried coconut meat, is gluten-free, high in fiber, and an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals looking to incorporate nutritious ingredients into their diets. To that end, the rise in gluten intolerance and celiac diseases has created the demand for gluten-free options, fueling the demand for coconut flour as a versatile ingredient in cooking.

Coconuts are widely grown in tropical regions, subsequently helping the coconut processing industry to reduce waste and increase resource utilization. Of late, chefs and food manufacturers are favoring the characteristic flavor of coconut flour and its ability to add moisture and texture to baked goods to improve the taste and nutritional value of various products. For instance, in March 2023, Jollibee expanded its dessert offerings by introducing the Coconut Pineapple Pie, featuring pieces of coconut and pineapple in syrup. The growing adoption of coconut flour in the food service industry for savory and sweet dishes will drive the market demand.

The coconut flour market from the organic product type segment is projected to expand at a notable growth rate between 2024 and 2032. Coconut flour is made from coconuts grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs) while meeting the needs of healthy consumers looking for healthier options. Organic certification also ensures that coconut flour meets strict environmental and animal welfare





The coconut flour market from snacks and cereal applications will generate substantial revenue during 2024-2032, due to the growing consumer demand for healthier snack options. The gluten-free nature of coconut flour along with its high fiber content and nutritional value make it an attractive ingredient for manufacturers looking to develop new, healthy products. Coconut flour can also be incorporated into a variety of snacks and cereal products, including bars, cookies, crackers, and breakfast cereals, to meet a variety of consumer needs and dietary requirements, further propelling the segment growth.

Europe coconut flour market is set to exhibit significant CAGR from 2024-2032. There is increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with coconut products and growing demand for gluten-free varieties in the region. As consumers become more health conscious, they are turning to natural foods like coconut flour, which are rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats. Several regional manufacturers and retailers are expanding their products to include coconut flour due to its growing popularity and surging consumer demand for natural foods and ingredients. Europe is also benefiting from food safety regulations to ensure the quality and purity of coconut flour products, adding to the regional market growth.

Some of the top firms engaged in the coconut flour market include Vita Coco, Thai Coconut Public Company Limited., Zico Beverages, Universal Coco Indonesia, Coco do Vale, Cocotana Coconut Products, PT. Pulau Sambu, Klassic Coconut, The Coconut Company, Cocomate, Marico Ltd., Metshu exports (pvt) ltd., and Sambu Group. These market players are investing heavily in R&D to innovate new products while focusing on collaborations, mergers, and new product launches to scale their revenues. To illustrate, in March 2024, Dumapayao Farms Corp. (DFC), Inc. introduced coconut flour to its product range following a successful technology transfer in coconut flour processing.

