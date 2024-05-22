KSA Cybersecurity Market Soars to $69.23 Million by 2028, Fueled by 12.5% CAGR and 22.5 Million Cyberattacks (2023-2028): Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a significant transformation! Ken Research's report, KSA Cybersecurity Market Outlook to 2028: A $69.23 Million Fortress Against 12.5% CAGR Cyberattacks, explores this dynamic market, driven by a growing need for robust digital defenses. The report forecasts a remarkable trajectory, with the market value expected to reach a staggering $69.23 million by 2028, propelled by a robust 12.5% CAGR. This press release delves into the key forces driving this growth and offers valuable insights for cybersecurity providers, government agencies, businesses, and stakeholders seeking to fortify their digital infrastructure in the KSA.

Cyberattacks Spark Cybersecurity Growth:

A significant factor propelling the KSA cybersecurity market is the alarming rise in cyberattacks. In 2020 alone, Saudi Arabia recorded a staggering 22.5 million cyberattacks, highlighting the critical need for robust cybersecurity solutions. These attacks targeted businesses of all sizes, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive protection across the digital landscape.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

Cloud Security Leads the Charge:

As the KSA embraces digital transformation initiatives like Vision 2030, cloud adoption is soaring. This surge necessitates robust cloud security solutions to protect sensitive data stored and accessed on cloud platforms. The cloud security segment currently holds the leading share (38%) of the KSA cybersecurity market, and this dominance is expected to continue in the coming years.

Endpoint Security Gains Traction:

With the increasing number of connected devices within businesses and homes, endpoint security solutions are gaining significant traction. This segment, currently holding a 25% market share, focuses on securing individual devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets from cyber threats.

Government Investment Bolsters Defenses:

The Saudi Arabian government recognizes the criticality of cybersecurity and is actively investing in strengthening the nation's digital defenses. This includes increased spending on cybersecurity initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and awareness campaigns. These investments are expected to significantly impact the growth of the KSA cybersecurity market.

Focus on Skilled Professionals:

Building a robust cybersecurity workforce is crucial to ensure long-term success in the KSA's fight against cyberattacks. The government and private sector are collaborating on initiatives to develop skilled cybersecurity professionals, bridge the talent gap, and empower businesses with the expertise needed to manage their digital security posture effectively.

A Collaborative Approach for a Secure Future:

The KSA cybersecurity market is poised for continued growth, fueled by several key trends:

Focus on Data Privacy Regulations: Implementing and enforcing stricter data privacy regulations will further enhance cybersecurity measures within the KSA.

Collaboration is Key: Building strong partnerships between cybersecurity providers, businesses, and government agencies will be essential for a holistic approach to cyber defense.

Advanced Threat Detection: Investment in advanced threat detection solutions will enable businesses to proactively identify and mitigate cyber threats.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to fortify their position in the KSA's evolving cybersecurity landscape:

Cybersecurity Providers: Gain insights into high-growth segments within the market, identify potential client segments, and tailor solutions to meet specific needs.

Government Agencies: Develop data privacy regulations, invest in infrastructure and workforce development, and promote cybersecurity awareness campaigns.

Businesses: Implement appropriate cybersecurity solutions to protect their digital assets, ensure compliance with data privacy regulations, and build trust with customers.

Building a Secure Digital Future:

By leveraging the insights and opportunities outlined in this report, stakeholders can collaborate to create a secure digital future for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This future will be characterized by:

A focus on prevention: Proactive measures like advanced threat detection and employee training will minimize cyberattacks.

Enhanced collaboration: Public-private partnerships will ensure a unified approach to cybersecurity defense.

A skilled workforce: A robust pool of cybersecurity professionals will be empowered to manage and mitigate cyber risks.

The Road Ahead for KSA Cybersecurity:

The KSA cybersecurity market presents a dynamic and challenging landscape. By working together and leveraging valuable insights from this report, stakeholders can build a more secure digital environment for businesses, government agencies, and citizens within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

About Ken Research:

Ken Research is a leading provider of market research and consulting services, offering in-depth analysis and insights across various industries. With a global network of experts and a commitment to quality research, Ken Research helps businesses make informed decisions and achieve their strategic goals.

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

KSA Cybersecurity Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

Indonesia Cybersecurity Market Outlook to 2028 Driven by cybersecurity services, government policies and access to the newer avenues in the market

Indonesia Cybersecurity market set to grow at a 9.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. Growth driven by the rise of SMEs and institutions in Indonesia. Increased investment in Research and Development (R&D) for advanced cybersecurity solutions. Adoption of sustainable products gains prominence in response to environmental considerations. Entry of new domestic players stimulates competition and innovation.

US Security Testing Market Outlook to 2028 Segmented by Type of Security (Network and Application Security), Type of End-User Industry (Government, Financial and Healthcare) and region

The US Security Testing Market is growing every year with a successive change into their database and workflow, with an expected CAGR of ~18%, within the time period 2022 to 2028. Major changes in technologies have been seen throughout the security testing market, with more complex and stringent regulatory compliances leading to a much more secure mainframe, handling multiple scans on the software.

US Identity Verification Market Outlook to 2028 Segmented by Deployment type (On- Premise, On- Demand), End-User Industry (Financial services, Retails) and by Region

US Identity Verification market is expected to show increasing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~13% from 2022 to 2028 with Government initiatives for stricter and high-end algorithm development are expected to enhance the connectivity within the US. The rise in demand for identity verification solutions was projected to continuously grow as global digitalization and online transactions became more prevalent across all sorts of industries.

Global Smart Home Security Market Outlook to 2027 Segmented by Component, By Device Type, by Communication Module, By Geography

According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Smart Home Security Market is aided by the overall food service industry. Also, the Global Smart Home Security market is driven by rising number of burglaries, need for more secure and sound system by the home owners. Thus, along with the Global concern for house security, it is driving the demand for Global Smart Home Security market.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube