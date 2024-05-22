Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Markets, 2033: Opportunities Arising from the Growing Markets in Asia, Increasing Focus on Non-Invasive Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (niPGT)

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Method, Test, Platform, End User, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global NIPT market was valued at $3,350.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $12,870.9 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.41% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The base year considered for the calculation of the market size is 2022. The historical year analysis has been done from FY2020 to FY2021, and the market size has been calculated for FY2022 and projected for the period 2023-2033. The global NIPT market is primarily driven by the increase in encouraging NIPT guidelines, payers reimbursing for screening procedures, continued technology innovation, commercial potential across geographies, and growing preferences for non-invasive testing methods.

The NIPT market in the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth of 15.43% in the forecast period, marked by increasing number of market players, and shifting healthcare landscape. In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for a share of 19.50% of the global NIPT market.





The global NIPT market is characterized by intense competition, as established entities and emerging players compete for a share of the market. The anticipated growth and transformation of the market bring forth both challenges and opportunities, rendering it a dynamic landscape to observe in the upcoming years.



Industry Impact



The confluence of micro and macro trends such as increasing awareness for early chromosomal abnormality detection and prevention, rise in adoption of non-invasive methods, and consumerization of diagnostic tests are driving the market toward future growth. The industry is expected to witness technological leaps with offerings beyond chromosomal abnormalities moving from research to clinical testing, early pregnancy testing enabling faster intervention, and increased affordability due to technological advancements and wider insurance coverage. Increase in research and development to address the current limitations and unmet needs will further propel the market growth in future.



The industry's advancements in NIPT research and development continually address population health trends, disease prevalence, and treatment outcomes. As a result, the NIPT market's impact extends beyond technological integration for diagnosis, making it an integral component of global health strategies and broader ecosystem.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



NIPT refers to a method of examining fetal deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) to determine the risk of genetic abnormalities in the developing fetus. The testing is usually done by taking a sample of blood from a pregnant woman and analyzing small fragments of DNA that are circulating in a pregnant woman's blood. The test helps in the screening of chromosomal abnormalities, specifically the trisomies that cause Down's, Edward's, and Patau's syndromes.



The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is in growth phase and rapidly expanding, creating opportunities for emerging players embracing targeted analysis without PCR or sequencing methods to enable broader adoption and challenge large players position in the market such as Natera, Illumina, LabCorp, Roche Molecular Systems/BioReference Laboratories, and BGI Genomics.

Trisomy Detection to Dominate the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market (by Application)

The trisomy detection segment dominated the global NIPT market (by application) in FY2022.



The high specificity, efficiency, and safety of NIPT (over 99% for trisomy 21), increased accessibility, rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities, and increasing maternal age are collectively driving the market growth.

Hospitals to Dominate the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market (by End User)



Larger patient database due to existing maternity and prenatal care services, both public and private hospitals specialized medical staff, easier access to genetic counselors and other specialists for pre- and post-test consultations, and potential integrated workflow with diagnostic procedures like amniocentesis in case of positive NIPT results are driving the hospital segment growth.



NGS to Dominate the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market (by Platform)



The global NIPT market (by platform) was dominated by the NGS segment in FY2022. NGS-based NIPT tests are more prevalent due to shift in its affordability, high throughput and accuracy, integration with other technologies enabling efficient data interpretation, and shorter turnaround times.



cfDNA to Dominate the Global NIPT Market (by Method)



The global NIPT market (by method) was dominated by the cfDNA segment in FY2022. cfDNA analysis is being explored for additional applications like determining fetal sex, identifying single-gene disorders, and even assessing fetal health and development driving the growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

High Incidence of Genetic Disorders

Rising Maternal Age

Increasing Number of Reimbursement Policies toward Genetic Coverage

Increased Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Increasing Strategic Partnerships and Alliances between Market Players

Expanding Applications in NIPT Products

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and Ethical Hurdles

Lack of Awareness Regarding NIPT

Limitations and Considerations in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Market Opportunities

Leveraging the Opportunities Arising from the Growing Markets in Asia

Increasing Focus on Non-Invasive Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (niPGT)

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Year)

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario in the U.S.

Regulatory Scenario in Canada

Regulatory Scenario in the U.K.

Regulatory Scenario in Germany

Regulatory Scenario in France

Regulatory Scenario in Spain

Regulatory Scenario in Italy

Regulatory Scenario in the Netherlands

Regulatory Scenario in China

Regulatory Scenario in India

Regulatory Scenario in Australia

Regulatory Scenario in Japan

Reimbursement Scenario

Supply Chain Overview



Companies Featured

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

BGI Genomics

CENTOGENE N.V.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

MedGenome Inc.

Annoroad Gene Technology

Natera, Inc.

Yourgene Health

Eurofins Scientific SE

Next Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orwkg4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment