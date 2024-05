TransUnion to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in New York and Chicago

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that the company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET).

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Todd Cello, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. CT (9:40 a.m. ET).

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, and Todd Cello, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. CT (9:40 a.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentations will be made available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will also be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

