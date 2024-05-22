LSL Pharma Group Announces Listing of Convertible Redeemable Debentures on the TSXV

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (the "Corporation" or "LSL Pharma "), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the Convertible Unsecured Redeemable Debentures (the "Debentures") issued pursuant to a $3.288 million brokered private placement completed in tranches on November 1, 2023 and December 8, 2023 have been approved for listing on the TSXV under the symbol “LSL.DB” and will begin trading on May 24, 2024.



The Debentures which may be redeemable by the Corporation, have a maturity date of October 31, 2028 (the “Maturity Date “), and accrue interest at the rate of 11% per annum (Subject to adjustments) payable semi-annually on the last day of April and October of each year with the first interest payment to take place on October 31, 2024. At the holders' option, the Debentures may be converted into Class A shares of the Corporation at any time and from time to time, up to the Maturity Date, at a conversion price of $0.70 per Class A share.

For additional details regarding the Debentures, please refer to the Debenture Indenture dated November 1, 2023, which is available under LSL Pharma’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those identified in the Corporation's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as legislative or regulatory developments, increased competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements made herein should be read in conjunction with such documents.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events referred to in the forward-looking statements will transpire, and if any of them do, the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Corporation does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is an integrated Canadian pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as natural health products in solid dosage forms. For further information, please visit the following website www.groupelslpharma.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.