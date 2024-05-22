Medicenna to Present Clinical Update on the MDNA11 ABILITY-1 Trial at the Upcoming Sachs 10th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum

TORONTO and HOUSTON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines, announced today that it will present an update on the MDNA11 ABILITY-1 Trial at the Sachs 10th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum. The forum takes place on Friday, May 31st, 2024, as part of the clinical partnering and investment activities surrounding the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting being held in Chicago from May 31st-June 4, 2024.



Taking place on the first day of the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, the Company will present the updated data from its Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 Study including anti-tumor activity, safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data following treatment with MDNA11, the only long-acting, ‘beta-enhanced not-alpha’ interleukin-2 (IL-2) super-agonist in clinical development, being evaluated as both a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Medicenna’s President and CEO, Dr. Fahar Merchant, will lead the Company’s presentation and be available for one-on-one meetings at the Sachs 10th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum as well as during the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Details on the Company’s presentation at the Sachs 10th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum are as follows:

Date: May 31st, 2024

Time: 1:40 PM CT (2:40 PM ET)

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel, Faulkner Room

Following the Company’s presentation, the webcast and replay information for this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Medicenna’s website.

The Sachs Oncology Innovation Forum brings together thought leaders from cancer research institutes, patient advocacy groups, pharma, biotech, and Wall Street, to facilitate partnering, funding and investment. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend live company presentations and meet privately with biotech executives, pharma licensing teams, and financial and corporate investors and their advisors. For more information please visit: https://www.sachsforum.com/10oif-about.html

As previously announced, the Company will also be presenting an abstract, offering new data analyses for bizaxofusp (formerly known as MDNA55), a Phase-3 ready immunotherapy for recurrent glioblastoma, as a poster at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting.

About MDNA11

MDNA11 is a long-acting ‘beta-enhanced not-alpha’ interleukin-2 (IL-2) Superkine specifically engineered to overcome the shortcomings of aldesleukin and other next generation IL-2 variants by preferentially activating immune effector cells (CD4+ T, CD8+ T and NK cells) responsible for killing cancer cells, with minimal or no stimulation of immunosuppressive Tregs. These unique proprietary features of the IL-2 Superkine have been achieved by incorporating seven specific mutations and genetically fusing it to a recombinant human albumin scaffold to improve the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile and pharmacological activity of MDNA11 due to albumin’s natural propensity to accumulate in highly vascularized sites, in particular tumor and tumor draining lymph nodes. MDNA11 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study as both a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®).

About the ABILITY-1 Study

The ABILITY-1 study ( NCT05086692 ) is a global, multi-center, open-label study that assesses the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-tumor activity of MDNA11 as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®). In the combination dose escalation of the Phase 2 study, approximately 6-12 patients are expected to be enrolled and administered ascending doses of MDNA11 intravenously once every two weeks in combination with pembrolizumab. This portion of the study includes patients with a wide range of solid tumors with the potential for susceptibility to immune modulating therapeutics. Upon identification of an appropriate dose regimen for combination, the study will proceed to a combination dose expansion cohort.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and the T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) programs are designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

