New Zealand Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors - AWS, CDC Data Centres, Datacom, Data Vault, DCI Data Centers, DataCentre220, Microsoft, Spark

The New Zealand data center market is expected to grow to $1.536 billion by 2029 from $1.007 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2023-2029

This report analyses the New Zealand data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

DataGrid, CDC Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, and NEXTDC are some key colocation investors in the New Zealand data center market in 2023. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services are investing in this market for their upcoming cloud regions in the capital city of Auckland. This will drive up the demand for cloud services here and will bolster further cloud demand from other hyperscalers. NEXTDC is among the new New Zealand data center market entrants, currently developing a Tier III facility in Auckland- AK1.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand has about 30 operational colocation data centers. Most are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, NEXTDC's upcoming AK1 Auckland Data Center will be built to Uptime Tier III standards.

NEXTDC and DCI Data Centres are among the top data center operators in the New Zealand data center market. They have multiple upcoming facilities in 2024 and later.

Datacom, Spark, and CDC Data Centres are among the top existing colocation operators in the New Zealand data center market, with multiple existing facilities in Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch, and other cities.

The country is also witnessing gradual improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, the Hawaiki Nui is the longest upcoming cable, spanning over 15,500 miles, and it would connect New Zealand with Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, and the US.

Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services are also progressing in the country, with telecom operators like Spark, One New Zealand, Vocus, and others expanding their network coverage areas, increasing data traffic, and bolstering demand for more data centers.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and New Zealand colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in New Zealand by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

This report details a detailed study of the existing New Zealand data center market landscape, provides an in-depth market analysis, and makes insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in New Zealand I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 30 II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 8 III. Coverage: 6 Locations IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) II. Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) III. Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The New Zealand data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

This report comprehensively analyzes the industry's latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of the New Zealand data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across New Zealand during 2024-2029?

How big is the New Zealand data center market?

What factors are driving the New Zealand data center market?

Which cities are included in the New Zealand data center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1007 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1563 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered New Zealand

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon

Beca

Hawkins

Norman Disney & Young

The Building Intelligence Group

Transworks

WT

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Back Box

Climaveneta

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Eaton

Kohler

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Thycon

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

CDC Data Centres

Datacom

Data Vault

DCI Data Centers

DataCentre220

Microsoft

Spark

New Entrants

DataGrid

Goodman

NEXTDC

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Auckland

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Auckland

Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Auckland

Other Cities

