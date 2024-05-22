New Zealand Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors - AWS, CDC Data Centres, Datacom, Data Vault, DCI Data Centers, DataCentre220, Microsoft, Spark

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The New Zealand data center market is expected to grow to $1.536 billion by 2029 from $1.007 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2023-2029
This report analyses the New Zealand data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
DataGrid, CDC Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, and NEXTDC are some key colocation investors in the New Zealand data center market in 2023. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services are investing in this market for their upcoming cloud regions in the capital city of Auckland. This will drive up the demand for cloud services here and will bolster further cloud demand from other hyperscalers. NEXTDC is among the new New Zealand data center market entrants, currently developing a Tier III facility in Auckland- AK1.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- New Zealand has about 30 operational colocation data centers. Most are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, NEXTDC's upcoming AK1 Auckland Data Center will be built to Uptime Tier III standards.
- NEXTDC and DCI Data Centres are among the top data center operators in the New Zealand data center market. They have multiple upcoming facilities in 2024 and later.
- Datacom, Spark, and CDC Data Centres are among the top existing colocation operators in the New Zealand data center market, with multiple existing facilities in Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch, and other cities.
- The country is also witnessing gradual improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, the Hawaiki Nui is the longest upcoming cable, spanning over 15,500 miles, and it would connect New Zealand with Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, and the US.
- Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services are also progressing in the country, with telecom operators like Spark, One New Zealand, Vocus, and others expanding their network coverage areas, increasing data traffic, and bolstering demand for more data centers.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Auckland
- Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Auckland
- Other Cities
