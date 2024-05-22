BrightSpring Health Services Announces Recently Closed Acquisitions in Multiple Markets

LOUISVILLE, Ky, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services (“BrightSpring” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, today announced several recent tuck-in and strategic acquisitions as part of its historical and ongoing strategy to drive geographic penetration and expansion, integrated care, and Company growth.



“We are excited to welcome these companies into our organization and further strengthen our medical and pharmacy services coverage for individuals in home health to long-term care settings,” said BrightSpring’s President and CEO Jon Rousseau. “At BrightSpring, we strive to grow and integrate our service lines to reach more people in need across the care continuum, endeavoring as best possible to deliver high-quality and impactful health services directly where people reside.”

BrightSpring’s recent tuck-in acquisitions add complementary geographic reach and coverage and additional scale in multiple markets across the country:

A home-based primary care group in Arkansas, effective May 1, 2024.

An I-SNP (institutional special needs health plan) in Kentucky and Tennessee, effective May 1, 2024.

A home and community pharmacy in Texas, a tuck-in to existing pharmacy operations in Texas and Oklahoma, effective May 3, 2024.



“We see continued opportunities to leverage our proprietary knowledge of markets, our relationships, and our operational synergies to deepen the geographical presence of our health services and deploy our quality and more comprehensive care models to patients and their families, delivering health services to high-need populations where they are,” added Rousseau.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

