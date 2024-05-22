Anavex Life Sciences Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome, schizophrenia, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the addition and appointment of new senior team members with a track record of successfully bringing drugs to market.



Reinforcing the Company’s commitment to drive value-creation through operational efficiencies and innovation in the industry, Anavex announces new additions to its leadership team with the appointment of Juan Carlos Lopez-Talavera, MD, PhD as Senior Vice President, Head of Research and Development, Terrie Kellmeyer, PhD as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, and Jeffrey Edwards, PhD as Vice President of Clinical Pharmacology and Science.

“The most important part of building a long-term, commercially sustainable, growing business is putting the right players on the field,” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We believe to have made further progress in assembling an outstanding team with the proper incentives and alignment in order to execute the very clear go-to-market strategy for Anavex.”

Dr. Lopez-Talavera joins the Company with over two decades of key leadership roles in managing registrational clinical trials and patient engagement for approved therapeutics and led and contributed to the development and approvals of several treatments in the USA, Europe, and Asia, including COPEGUS® (ribavarin), YERVOY® (ipilimumab), ELIQUIS® (apixaban), OPDIVO® (nivolumab), VIEKIRA PAK® (ombitasvir, paritaprevir, ritonavir), and OCALIVA® (obeticholic acid). Prior to Anavex Dr. Lopez-Talavera held key leadership positions at Fractyl Health, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb and Roche. Prior to entering the bio-pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Lopez-Talavera was Assistant Professor at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and postdoctoral fellow at Yale University and earned his PhD working with Nobel Prize laureates Sir Michael Houghton, PhD and Harvey Alter, MD on the discovery of the hepatitis C virus (HCV).

Dr. Kellmeyer brings over 28 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has held executive leadership positions in Clinical Development, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Operations, and Medical Affairs across multiple therapeutic areas. Dr. Kellmeyer has played a key role in overall regulatory strategy and has led and contributed to the submission of multiple successful New Drug Applications to the FDA and Marketing Authorization Applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), among them OLPRUVA® (sodium phenylbutyrate), REZDIFFRA® (resmetirom), BYETTA® (exenatide injection), SYMLIN® (pramlintide acetate), and OCALIVA® (obeticholic acid). Prior to joining Anavex Dr. Kellmeyer held strategic leadership positions, including Head of Global Regulatory Affairs at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and positions of increasing responsibility at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Gen-Probe, and most recently as Group Vice President of Clinical Development at Acer Therapeutics. Dr. Kellmeyer received her BS degree in Biotechnology from Rochester Institute of Technology, a PhD in Molecular Biology from SUNY Syracuse, and did a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the University of Rochester.

Dr. Edwards brings to Anavex 18 years of experience in various aspects of drug development including DMPK (drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics), Clinical Pharmacology, and Clinical Science. He has been involved in the development and regulatory approval of multiple new chemical entities, among them MYALEPT® (metreleptin), OCALIVA® (obeticholic acid), OLPRUVA® (sodium phenylbutyrate), REZDIFFRA® (resmetirom), and VELSIPITY® (etrasimod). Before joining Anavex, Dr. Edwards served as Vice President of Clinical Science at Acer Therapeutics, and positions of increasing responsibility at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, and Arena Pharmaceuticals. He received his BS degree in Chemistry from James Madison University, a PhD in Toxicology from the University of Kentucky, and did a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at North Carolina State University.

