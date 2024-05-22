For the Third Year in a Row, StorONE is Named One of the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors in the 2024 CRN® Storage 100

New York, NY, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the only 100% software-defined enterprise storage platform delivering the most efficient high-capacity and high-performance storage solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company one of the 50 coolest software-defined storage vendors on the publication’s 2024 Storage 100 list. CRN’s list recognizes 100 vendors that solution providers should have on their radar across software-defined storage, data recovery, observability and resiliency, and components. This is the third year in a row that StorONE has earned this accolade.

CRN wrote “StorONE uses software-defined storage to create what it calls the Virtual Storage Container, which isolates the logical storage functionality from the physical hardware. It pools storage resources from multiple hardware vendors and the cloud to allow resource-competitive workloads to co-exist in the same platform. Data is protected with electronic “air-gapping” and unlimited immutable snapshots.”

StorONE solves one of the biggest challenges in the storage sector: delivering tier one performance at tier two costs. StorONE’s advanced software maximizes the efficiency and utilization of the newest and best technology, minimizing hardware needs, and significantly reducing the barrier of cost in technology adoption. StorONE is the first and only solution on the market that consolidates all storage use cases into a single product, without compromising hardware, features, protocols, or media choices, offering unprecedented future-proof flexibility across various protocols, drives, nodes, and clouds.

“Robust and modern data storage is a cornerstone of modern business resilience. In this day of the everyday ransomware threat, with data in disparate locations and the need for availability, StorONE’s solutions stand out from the pack. We provide one platform for all protocols, all at once, instantly available, safe and affordable,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE. “We are so pleased to be recognized in CRN’s 2024 Storage 100 and as one of the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage vendors. This accolade underscores our commitment to providing the best storage performance, never sacrificing quality due to hardware limitations, and driving business value across our customers’ organizations.”

CRN’s 2024 Storage 100 list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/news/storage/2024/storage-100-the-digital-bridge-between-the-cloud-and-on-premises-worlds

About StorONE

Headquartered in New York, StorONE offers the only 100% enterprise software that abstracts hardware and software without any hardware dependency. Our unique technology is designed for high-capacity with high-performance storage solutions. With an eight-year investment in completely rewriting the storage stack from the ground up, StorONE maximizes drive utilization, dramatically reducing the number of disks required and providing state-of-the-art data protection against security threats.

StorONE provides ONE software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, disk type, or location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. By integrating data integrity, retention, protection, replication, and security features into a single product, StorONE simplifies operations without requiring additional applications or payments.

Our solution solves one of the biggest storage pain points by supporting different disk types on the same volume, ensuring future-proofing without migrations, and extending to future AI capabilities to maintain data value for potential business use.

StorONE is the most efficient and cost-effective enterprise storage software, paving the way for advanced high-capacity and high-performance solutions while optimizing performance and capacity.

For more information, visit storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.