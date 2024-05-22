Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Early Release of ENDO 2024 Late-Breaking Abstracts

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that the late-breaking abstracts accepted for presentation at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting (ENDO 2024) were released earlier than the previously announced embargoed date.



The abstract for the Phase 2, open-label study of atumelnant* (CRN04894), in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia contained summary data for four subjects at the time of submission. We plan to present additional data from a total of six subjects in cohort 1 and additional subjects in cohort 2 at ENDO 2024.

The more fulsome data set will be shared within the poster presentations scheduled to be presented on June 3, 2024, at 12:00 – 1:30 pm ET during the Late-Breaking Poster Presentation session.

*Proposed international nonproprietary name under review

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and in Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics is also developing atumelnant (CRN04894), an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently completing Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, diabetes and obesity.

