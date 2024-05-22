Heartland BancCorp Elects Diana L. Turoff, CPA to Board

WHITEHALL, Ohio, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today announced that at the company’s annual meeting, Diana L. Turoff was duly elected as director of the company, effective May 21, 2024. She was also elected to the Board of Directors of Heartland Bank in March of 2024.



“Diana brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our board, knows Ohio’s communities well and adds CDFI management experience to our ranks through her leadership at the Finance Fund,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO.

With over 25 years of experience in housing, real estate, finance and accounting leadership, Diana possesses a wealth of experience in both for-profit and nonprofit environments. In 2016, Diana was elected to serve as Finance Fund’s President and Chief Executive Officer after serving in the role of Chief Financial Officer for over a decade. Finance Fund is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution that drives capital, real estate development and other resources to low- and moderate-income communities. Diana received her Bachelor of Science degree from Franklin University, and she is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Heartland is a thought leader in the community banking environment, providing intimate and specialized banking services to their clients. I look forward to bringing my financing expertise in assisting small businesses, families and individuals with their monetary needs. I am honored to serve alongside Heartland’s esteemed directors,” said Diana Turoff.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 20 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In June of 2023, Heartland was ranked #119 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.

Contact: G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO

Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600



