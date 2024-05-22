Yocan Unveils the Yocan Kodo Animal Series

Shenzhen, China, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its launch in 2019, the Yocan Kodo has stood out as one of Yocan 's flagship products, celebrated for its high-cost performance, variety of colors, compact design, durability, and portability. Today, Yocan is thrilled to introduce the new Yocan Kodo Animal Series .

Unique Design Features

The Yocan Kodo Animal Series preserves the beloved attributes of the original Yocan Kodo, maintaining its compact, durable, and portable design, complete with a lanyard loop for convenience. Enhancing the device's aesthetic, we have introduced ten unique animal patterns, inviting users to reflect on the relationship between human society and the animal kingdom. This distinctive design makes the Yocan Kodo Animal Series a standout in the market.

Enhanced Battery Power

Functionally, the Yocan Kodo Animal Series retains the user-friendly operation of its predecessor but boasts a significant battery upgrade, increasing capacity from 400mAh to an impressive 900mAh. This upgrade ensures longer usage and more reliable performance, making the Yocan Kodo Animal Series an ideal choice for vaporizer enthusiasts.

Vibrant Color Options

The Yocan Kodo Animal Series is available in five vibrant colors: black, white, red, blue, and purple. These options allow users to choose a device that best matches their personal style. For more information about the device, please visit: Yocan Kodo Animal Series .

About Yocan

Founded in 2013, Yocan has secured numerous exclusive patents in vape technology, commanding a substantial share of the European and American cannabis vaporizer market. Our vaporizers are renowned for their high quality, sleek designs, and exceptional vapor production. As a manufacturer, Yocan prides itself on producing highly cost-effective, portable vaporizers without compromising on quality.

Commitment to Quality and Health

Committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle, we prioritize the health and safety of our users. Yocan is dedicated to advancing not only the vaping experience but also a thoughtful and elevated way of living. Supporting cannabis culture through our innovative products, the Yocan Kodo Animal Series exemplifies our mission to blend functionality with artistic design.

By choosing the Yocan Kodo Animal Series, users are investing in a device that reflects Yocan's commitment to quality, innovation, and a deep appreciation for the intricate bond between humans and animals. The significant battery upgrade, along with the unique design features, positions the Yocan Kodo Animal Series as a leader in the cannabis vaporizer market.

For more information about Yocan Tech, please visit:

Website: https://www.yocan.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yocantech



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology





