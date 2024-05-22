Summit Racing Introduces the Summit Racing Equipment Rewards Program

Tallmadge, OH, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Summit Racing Equipment Rewards Program gives customers the opportunity to earn Speed Points on every order they place online, by phone, or at one of its Retail Stores. Speed Points convert to Summit Bucks®. Summit Bucks are like gift certificates that can be applied to future Summit Racing orders.

Enrolling in the Summit Racing Equipment Rewards Program is easy—and free:

• Current customers can log into their account on the Summit Racing website and click on the Rewards Program tab to opt-in. New customers can create a new account for free

• Customers can dial 1-800-230-3030 and ask a Summit Racing customer rep to enroll they place an order

• Customers who make a purchase in a Summit Racing Retail Store are automatically enrolled

Once enrolled, customers will earn one Speed Point for every dollar spent on eligible purchases made online, via the mobile app, or by phone. Orders placed in a Retail Store may earn them even more.

Customers will earn $5 in Summit Bucks for every 250 Speed Points accumulated. Examples:

$515 Order = 500 Speed Points = $10 Summit Bucks

$1,067 Order = 1,000 Speed Points = $20 Summit Bucks

$5,728 order = 5,500 Speed Points = $110 Summit Bucks

Visit the official Summit Racing Equipment Rewards Program page for complete details.

The Summit Racing Equipment Rewards Program is open to legal residents of the United States, a Territory of the United States (including APO/FPO addresses), Canada, Mexico, and Australia who are 18 years of age or older. Enrollees need to provide a name and an email address to create an account as well as a valid physical address in one of the eligible countries for enrollment.

