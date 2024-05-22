Cities in Florida Top U.S. Charts in Freelancer Population and Revenue Growth, According to Fiverr’s 7th Annual Freelance Economic Impact Report

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando, Miami, and Tampa top the list for highest freelancer population and revenue growth, according to a new report released today by Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together. Featuring a comprehensive analysis of the size and revenue of the skilled independent workforce in the top 30 cities in the United States, the 7th annual Freelance Economic Impact Report also identifies major growth across cities in Texas while traditional business hubs like San Francisco and New York remain stagnant.



Completed in partnership with Illuminas, the report analyzes secondary data sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, to estimate the size and growth of the independent professional workforce in top markets. To uncover freelancers’ work habits, motivations, and future plans, Illuminas surveyed hundreds of freelancers and compared those findings with an internal survey of freelancers on Fiverr’s platform.

“While we speak at Fiverr every day of the enormous impact we see freelancers having on businesses – this report is tangible proof of that ongoing impact and the enormous potential of the independent workforce for 2024 and beyond,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO and Founder of Fiverr. “As ‘Gen Z’ grows up and makes up a larger portion of the overall workforce, it’s gratifying – and not surprising – to see GenZers choosing to freelance. The report also confirms that a number of workers are embracing artificial intelligence to boost productivity, saving hours each week. The Freelance Economic Impact Report offers incredibly detailed insight into how the nature of freelance work is influenced by societal, technological, and cultural shifts. It’s truly a guide to navigating the future of work."

Some of Fiverr’s Freelance Economic Impact Report’s key discoveries include:

Freelancers that reside in major cities make more than the average freelancer in the U.S. as a whole.

On average, $4,334 more than the total U.S. average ($48,288 compared to $43,954)

Overall, four-in-ten (38%) U.S. independent workers raised their rates in 2023, and half (49%) expect to do so within the next six months

Freelancers are embracing artificial intelligence to boost productivity

Two-in-five (40%) freelancers report using AI tools, software, or platforms as part of their freelance work in 2023, with higher usage rates among independent workers providing technical services (47%), males (43%), Gen Z (56%) and Millennials (47%)

Freelancers using AI-based tools experienced a significant boost in productivity, saving an average of 8.1 hours per week

More independent workers are abandoning full-time work to exclusively freelance

Three-in-ten (29%) freelancers hold a permanent job in addition to their freelance work

However, more independent workers focused exclusively on freelancing in 2023, rising to 71% (from 64% in 2022 and 61% in 2021)

Fiverr freelancers in the U.S. are also moving towards full-time freelancing, with 57% reporting they exclusively freelance, up from 52% the year before



Women, in particular, view flexibility as a significant advantage of freelancing

Of the freelancers surveyed, 51% identify as female and 49% identify as male.

The freedom to work where and when they choose is even more critical to female freelancers, with half (50%) taking up freelancing to work from home (compared to 41% of males) and one-third (34%) to be in control of their own schedule (versus 22% of men).

Shake-ups across top U.S. markets

The fastest growing freelance markets by population include Houston (#1), Orlando (#2), Las Vegas (#3), and Miami (#4) based on a predicted three-year growth rate (2021-2023).

Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville have the highest concentration of creative professionals who earn higher-than-average revenues.

Boston and Seattle are noted for highly educated populations and technology-oriented freelance workforces.



For more detailed information and to view the full report visit fiverr.com/freelance-impact .

