Knowledge Graph Market to exceed $3.7 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The knowledge graph market valuation is predicted to cross USD 3.7 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Of late, several businesses are seeking to gain comprehensible insights from vast data sets. To that end, data graphs are providing a powerful solution by enabling the integration, management, and analysis of disparate data sources. They make it easy to connect related data points while revealing hidden relationships and patterns that traditional databases can miss. This ability is particularly valuable in industries, such as healthcare, finance, and sand retail, where understanding complex interactions can lead to better decision-making, personalized services, and operational efficiencies.

The adoption of AI and ML technologies has further fueled the demand for knowledge graphs as they enhance the ability of these systems to understand and process natural language leading to more accurate and context-aware applications. For instance, in April 2024, Metaphacts and Dimensions launched Dimensions Knowledge Graph for AI solutions in pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

Multiple organizations are further increasingly realizing the value of leveraging data graphics to improve their data analytics capabilities for more informed strategic planning and competitive advantages. The growing imperative towards digital transformation, and the strong need for real-time data processing and integration of various data sources has further encouraged investments in data graph technologies.

The knowledge graph market from the healthcare end user segment is expected to witness lucrative expansion from 2023 to 2032. Knowledge graphs combine excellent data sources, such as patient data, clinical trials, medical research, and genomic data into a unified and searchable framework. This capability is further essential in improving patient care through personalized medicine to enable more accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans by discovering hidden relationships in big medical data.

The entity resolution task type segment in the knowledge graph market is likely to accelerate at a robust pace between 2023 and 2032, driven by data accuracy and consistency. As organizations rely constantly on data-driven insights, it is necessary to accurately identify and connect records that relate to the same entity, despite differences in data sources and formats. Entity resolution techniques also help eliminate duplication and provide a unified view of data for improving decision-making and operational efficiency.

Europe knowledge graph market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032. European companies are increasingly investing in advanced data management solutions to improve operational efficiency, comply with strict data protection rules, such as GDPR. Industries, such as finance, automotive and manufacturing deploy knowledge graphs to streamline complex data processes, improve customer experiences and drive smart manufacturing initiatives. Surge in government funding for increasing digital transformation and AI capabilities will contribute to the regional market growth.

Some of the prominent knowledge graph market players include Stardog, AWS, PoolParty, Cambridge Semantics, Oracle, Franz Inc., Ontotext, Google, Neo4j, IBM Corporation and Microsoft. These firms are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, new product development & launches, collaborations, and customer retention to gain competitive perks. To cite an instance, in November 2023, Ontotext and TopQuadrant collaborated to provide their customers with enhanced knowledge graph creation and data governance solutions, along with improved scalability, usability, and performance.

