Fintech Blockchain Market to Surpass USD 8.7 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Fintech Blockchain Market will attain a value of USD 8.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The market is expected to grow further with the adoption of cryptocurrencies and digital tokens for payments. Many fintechs are also starting to embrace blockchain technology to streamline their business processes, reduce fraudulent activities and improve service to their customers. Blockchain-based platforms like Ripple are gaining popularity, expected to gain more adoption in the future. Static currency is also gaining popularity as it provides cost savings, stability, and prototype of the DeFi protocol. In the next couple of years, DeFi is expected to be the blockchain technology that will fuel innovation across industries.

Fintech Blockchain Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 1.58 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 8.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 43.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Provider, Application, Organization size, Verticals and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising Adoption of Cryptocurrencies and Digital Tokens



Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for KYC System Applications on Blockchain Platforms

Non-Banking Segment to Dominate Due to Rising Efficiency and Accessibility of Financial System

Non-Banking segment is dominating the market. The non-banking financial services (NBFS) segment plays a key role in the global fintech blockchain market, contributing to the innovation, efficiency and accessibility of financial systems. NBFS companies, including peer-to-peer (P2P) lending systems and crowdfunding systems including, to streamline lending processes. Leveraging blockchain technology to increase transparency and reduce costs associated with traditional lending channels, blockchain-based smart contracts for automated loan origination, execution and settlement.

Banking Segment to Drive Market Due to Increasing Banking Services

The banking segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Taking advantage of global technological advances, digital payments and banking services were developed to facilitate financial transactions. Digital banking is not limited to electronic banking. It includes internet banking, m-banking and electronic card payments. Similarly, by 2030, the payment systems market is expected to grow to $360 billion.

North America is Dominating Due to Increasing Demand for Digital Payment Systems

The North America region in the market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, mainly due to rising technologies such as Blockchain AI, IoT and more. Increasing demand for digital payment systems, adoption of cryptocurrency and proper policies across North America are anticipated to drive the market growth significantly in the coming years. There has been a significant increase in global awareness of the potential role of cryptocurrency among existing and underlying financial institutions.

Asia Pacific is experiencing a rise in the growth of global fintech blockchain market, driven by several key factors. First, the region’s rapidly expanding digital economy, driven by the rise of the internet and smartphones. The increasing number of digitally savvy consumers is increasing the demand for convenient financial services through digital channels. Moreover, government policies aimed at promoting digitization and financial inclusion, coupled with supportive regulatory frameworks, create favorable conditions for fintech growth. Several government policies and regulatory frameworks have contributed to the growth of fintech in Asia Pacific.

Fintech Blockchain Market Insights:

Drivers

Growing Demand for KYC System Applications on Blockchain Platforms

High Adoption of Advanced Technology

Restraints

Complexities Involved in Implementing Big Data and AI Integration

Uncertain Regulatory Standards and Frameworks





Prominent Players in Global Fintech Blockchain Market

Circle

Chain

Bitfury

Digital Asset Holdings

R3

ConsenSys

Huobi

Kraken

Paxos

Gemini

Key Questions Answered in Global Fintech Blockchain Market Report

How big is the Fintech Blockchain Market?

Who are the key players in Fintech Blockchain Market?

Which region has the biggest share in the Fintech Blockchain Market?





