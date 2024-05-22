Electrolyte Drinks Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.78 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, The global electrolyte drinks market is expected to grow from USD 1.68 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.78 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Electrolyte helps in facilitating many crucial functionalities. Some of these functionalities consist of the regulation of the acidity of the blood, the amount of water inside the body and muscle functionality. Also, dehydration can be possible in several ways, like being sick with the flu, physical effort, or being outside in the heat for a long duration of time. These are some of the factors which are fueling the Electrolyte Drinks market.



Scope of Electrolyte Drinks Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 5.18% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.68 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 2.78 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Type, Distribution Channel, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Electrolyte Drinks market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In January 2020: POWERADE brand of Coca-Cola expanded its product portfolio by launching two new zero-sugar products with new packaging designs called POWERADE ULTRA and POWERADE POWER WATER. The latter has ION4 electrolytes and Vitamin B-rich sports water, while the former has creatine, BCAAs, vitamins B6, B3 and B12, and 50% more ION4 electrolytes compared to the original product POWERADE. This factor eventually helped the organization gain a share in the Electrolyte Drinks market.



Market Growth & Trends



Electrolytic drinks are generally considered the convenient and best way to rehydrate and reload the lost electrolytes in sweat. Electrolyte drinks are becoming popular among consumers looking to replenish crucial minerals and hydration after some hard physical activity. This market is growing as people have become aware of the importance of electrolytes for proper body functionality. Other factors boosting the market are the surge in the athlete community and the growth in the number of athletes in emerging economies. Also, consumer interest towards physical fitness has increased with a surge in fitness centres and health clubs. All these factors are fueling the growth of the market. The leading players in the market are focusing on product diversification by launching new flavours that have extra health benefits. For instance, in October 2022, Nutrabolt, a US-based organization, developed the XTEND Health Hydration product. They have launched the product in three flavours: strawberry banana, lemon-lime, and raspberry lemonade. It offers a zero-sugar hydration boost and is a good source of vitamins D and B. It improves hydration by offering six important electrolytes through the efficient transfer of amino acids using a novel method. Electrolytes are also called sports drinks at the time. As sports beverages are becoming popular among adults and teenagers, key organizations are targeting several age groups. The market is also growing due to the fast, active lifestyle of Gen Z and young millennials. These drinks are broadly preferred after a hard workout for post-recovery. Based on the IHRSA, in the US alone, the health and fitness industry was worth around USD 30 billion in 2018 and is constantly growing at a steady rate of around 3% for the last ten years. The number of health clubs, gyms, and businesses in the fitness industry of all shapes and sizes is growing. Brands are expanding to meet growing consumer needs. Based on one of the studies, there are 400,000 fitness professionals offering exercise instruction and fitness services in the US, and the number is estimated to grow as consumers require expert guidance in health and fitness to meet their goals. All these factors are eventually driving the Electrolyte Drinks market.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the isotonic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.46% and market revenue of USD 0.96 Billion.



The type segment is divided into isotonic, hypotonic and hypertonic. In 2023, the isotonic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.46% and market revenue of USD 0.96 Billion. There is a high demand for isotonic drinks with added flavours and ingredients.



• In 2023, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 87.96% and market revenue of USD 1.48 Billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2023, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 87.96% and market revenue of USD 1.48 Billion. This market share is attributed to the maximum availability of electrolyte drinks in supermarkets and hypermarkets.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Electrolyte Drinks Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Electrolyte Drinks industry, with a market share of 41.23% and a market value of around USD .69 Billion in 2023. This market share is attributed to the surge in the health-conscious population in countries like the US. Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR in the forecasting period. This trend is largely attributed to the growing interest of people in China, India, and Australia, mainly in electrolyte beverages.



Key players operating in the global Electrolyte Drinks market are:



• NORMA Group

• The Coca-Cola Company

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Abbott

• The Vita Coco Company

• PURE Sports Nutrition

• Kent Corporation

• SOS Hydration

• PepsiCo

• DRINKWEL



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Electrolyte Drinks market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Electrolyte Drinks Market by Type:



• Isotonic

• Hypotonic

• Hypertonic



Global Electrolyte Drinks Market by Distribution Channel:



• Online

• Offline



About the report:



The global Electrolyte Drinks market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



