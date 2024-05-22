Independent Picture House Announces Expansion: Adding 4th and Largest Auditorium and Additional Space

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the eve of its second anniversary, The Independent Picture House (IPH), Charlotte’s only non-profit community cinema, featuring independent, arthouse, and foreign films, announces today that they are expanding into an additional space. This expansion allows the cinema to add a fourth auditorium, which will hold the most seats, currently estimated at 145. Along with exhibition of films, this new larger space will have the flexibility to provide local artists and groups with the opportunity to perform poetry, theater, improv/comedy, and live music, as well as rent out the space for both private and public film screenings.



With the expansion, IPH is also adding a pre-function area which will be used for educational offerings, a gathering space for patrons, community events and discussions, and other artistic endeavors.

The new auditorium will be immediately adjacent to the original three IPH screens. Those three screens allow for audiences of 105, 77, and 17 (known as the Micro-Cinema). The new 145-seat auditorium and pre-function space will add 4,639 sq feet of space, making IPH even more accessible for Charlotteans interested in all forms of arts and entertainment, including September’s Charlotte Film Festival and several other local film festivals throughout the year. (Link to Renderings.)

A formal presentation and celebration of the new space will be held at IPH on Wednesday, May 22 from 5:30pm - 7pm – this event is free and open to the public.

Brad Ritter, Executive Director of The Independent Picture House, states “We have witnessed extraordinarily positive reactions from the community throughout our first two years of operations. Whether it’s enthusiasm and gratitude for our films and series, our special community events like Indie on Wheels and the Community Impact Film Series, and the post-screening discussions we provide, Charlotte has welcomed us and made our cinema part of their favorite outings. This opportunity to expand comes at the perfect time, as we are seeing increased demand for film screenings and other events. Upon completion, we’ll be able to truly meet our mission to foster cultural connections through film.”

IPH is still in the early stages of designing the new space, but construction is expected to start over the summer with a goal of opening the space by early November of this year. There will be no disruption of current programming during the build out of the expanded space.

As of Monday, May 20, the cinema’s team has secured 60% (~$435,000) of the funds needed for this new space, with a public fundraising campaign starting on Wednesday, May 22 to reach their goal of $725,000.

Tom Eiselt, Chair of the Charlotte Film Society/Independent Picture House Board of Directors shares, “Those we have spoken to about this expansion have been excited and overwhelmingly in support. Charlotte’s arts and culture community continues to grow and diversify along with our city’s booming development. We are beyond thrilled that the community is demonstrating - through its support of IPH and our mission - a deep interest in and love for the powerful and creative art of film!”

Tony Kuhn, President of Flywheel Group, the owner of the IPH building explains why this expansion works for the property: “We’ve loved to see the appreciation of independent cinema grow in Charlotte, and to have so many community members explore a new area of the city while this neighborhood’s development is still underway has been incredible. Flywheel looks forward to IPH’s continuing success.”

The Independent Picture House is located at 4237 Raleigh Street. The neighborhood is seeing notable development, including “The Pass” development, adding in restaurants, workspaces and residences, as well as 1500 new homes which will be completed in the next 18 months within two blocks of IPH. And all of these amenities are located within walking distance of the Sugar Creek LYNX station, one stop north of the heart of the NoDa neighborhood.

Mayor Pro Tem and District 1 Charlotte City Council Member, Danté Anderson, has supported and encouraged the development of IPH and called it, “a fantastic example of the kind of quality arts organization and venue that the City of Charlotte needs to continue being the kind of city people want to come to and live in. IPH’s expansion will not only allow more people to enjoy independent film, but it will fuel the cinema’s mission to share the powerful art of film with people across our city and region.”

IPH has a number of programs planned this summer leading up to and including the September 24-29 Charlotte Film Festival. These include:

The Summer of ‘84 series: A 19-week celebration of films that debuted in 1984 (40 years ago!)

series: A 19-week celebration of films that debuted in 1984 (40 years ago!) The Critic’s Eye film series with Lawrence Toppman and Tim Whitmire, every other Tuesday, May 28 - July 9

film series with Lawrence Toppman and Tim Whitmire, every other Tuesday, May 28 - July 9 The next Indie on Wheels screening at Sugar Creek Library on June 11, with more to come in the fall

screening at Sugar Creek Library on June 11, with more to come in the fall The next Community Impact Film Series event focused on Immigration on July 20

Monthly Free Saturday Cartoons for families, every 2nd Saturday of every month

