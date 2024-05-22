Nexalin America Selected to Join the National Traumatic Brain Injury Registry Coalition to Propel TBI Awareness and Research Efforts

HOUSTON, TX, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) is pleased to announce its new division, Nexalin America, has been selected to join the National Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Registry Coalition (“Coalition”). This esteemed coalition represents a unified alliance of both private sector entities and non-profit organizations committed to fostering the development of a national TBI registry.

The Coalition is dedicated to advancing research, raising public awareness, and supporting clinical trials that address traumatic brain injuries, which affect millions each year. By joining the Coalition, Nexalin America underscores its commitment to improving outcomes for TBI patients and enhancing public understanding of this critical health issue.

Other notable members of the Coalition include the NFL Players Association, Spaulding Rehabilitation at Mass General, the United States Brain Injury Alliance, Abbott, and the American Academy of Neurology. This group of diverse partners leverages a wealth of knowledge and resources to drive progress in the treatment and management of brain injuries.

As a new member, Nexalin America will play an important role among the private sector partners in the Coalition. The company plans to contribute its background and expertise in neurostimulation technology to support the Coalition’s objectives, including the pivotal development of a comprehensive national TBI registry.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin, stated, “This partnership with the National TBI Registry Coalition represents a significant step forward in our mission to combat brain injuries through advanced technology and collaborative research. We are excited to work alongside such distinguished organizations and contribute to a cause that has the potential to change lives dramatically.”

“We are delighted to have Nexalin as part of the NTRC and excited to see the diversity of companies and organizations joining together to advocate for the creation of a national registry for individuals living with TBI,” said Julie Pawelczyk, Executive Director of the Coalition.

The inclusion of Nexalin America in the Coalition not only enhances the group's capabilities but also signals a growing acknowledgment of the crucial role that innovative technologies can play in understanding and treating traumatic brain injuries.

The Nexalin America division was established in 2023 with a goal of fostering relationships within the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and other private and public entities.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device was recently approved in Oman and China. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com .

