Pattern Announces Commencement of Synergy and Efficacy Testing for Promising High-grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Program Combinations

REDMOND, Wash., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) proudly announces the initiation of synergy and efficacy testing for two promising drug combinations identified within its High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (HGSOC) program.



Armed with a series of impactful in silico discoveries, Pattern has identified five combinations that have demonstrated promising synergistic antitumor activity in rigorous cell-based assays conducted at a leading global contract research organization (CRO). Impressively, two of these combinations have exhibited significant antiproliferative activity in arresting tumor growth in animal studies, marking a pivotal advancement in the fight against ovarian cancer.

As the Company presses forward, the current focus lies on the synergy testing phase, poised to unveil deeper insights into the true potential of these candidate combinations. This phase not only underscores the inherent promise of Pattern's ovarian cancer program but also bolsters the solidity of its business proposition, strengthening Pattern’s position as it engages with prospective customers.

“Our commitment to pioneering solutions in the fight against cancer is unwavering,” stated Mark Anderson, President and CEO of Pattern. “The initiation of synergy and efficacy testing marks another significant milestone in our journey towards delivering impactful therapies for patients in need. The remarkable progress reaffirms Pattern's dedication to advancing the field of oncology and underscores our steadfast dedication to innovation and patient-centric approaches. Each milestone achieved brings the Company closer to our overarching mission of improving outcomes for individuals affected by cancer.”

Mr. Anderson concluded, “Pattern is driving innovation in the field of oncology as we work towards transforming cancer treatment paradigms. We are looking to partner with firms to bring our combination cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world’s top five cancers into clinical trials.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

