Launch Manifest Database of the Main Launch Vehicles Market Players 2024 Featuring SpaceX, blue Origin, Firefly, Gilmour Space, Orbex, Virgin Galactic, & ISRO Among Others

This report provides a complete list of successful, failed, and postponed launch manifests.

By targeting these potential customers, the Launch Manifest database can serve as a valuable resource, providing real-time or regularly updated information on launch schedules and activities of the major launch vehicles developers. This data can support better decision-making, strategic planning, and coordination within the space industry.

The comprehensive Launch Manifest of the Main Launch Vehicles Market Players will be useful to:

Launch Vehicle Manufacturers: Launch vehicle manufacturers and developers can utilize the database to analyze their competitors' launch schedules, assess market trends, and strategically position their products and services in the competitive space launch industry.

Aerospace Industry Investors and Venture Capital Firms: Investors interested in the aerospace industry can leverage the database to evaluate the growth potential of launch vehicle companies, assess market demand, and identify investment opportunities in the space launch sector.

Satellite Operators: Satellite operators interested in planning and scheduling satellite launches can use the launch manifest database to monitor launch schedules, availability, and explore potential partnerships with launch providers.

Commercial Space Companies: Companies involved in the commercial space industry, such as satellite manufacturing companies, space tourism providers, and space exploration startups, can utilize the launch manifest database to track upcoming launch opportunities and coordinate their missions accordingly.

Space Industry Suppliers and Service Providers: Suppliers of space-related equipment, components, and services may find the launch manifest database valuable in aligning their production and service schedules with the launch plans of major market players.

The Launch Manifests' overview includes data of the following companies:

SpaceX - a spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications company founded by Elon Musk;

Virgin Galactic - an American spaceflight company founded by Richard Branson and the Virgin Group conglomerate;

Rocket Lab - an aerospace manufacturer and launch service provider that operates lightweight Electron orbital rocket;

Astra Space - an American launch vehicle company founded by Chris Kem;

Relativity Space - an American aerospace manufacturing company;

Firefly - an American private aerospace firm that develops launch vehicles for commercial launches to orbit;

Blue Origin - an American aerospace, defense, space exploration company and launch service provider founded by Jeff Bezos;

Vector Launch - an American space technology company which aims to launch suborbital and orbital payloads.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) - the space agency of India;

Aevum - an American company that designs, develops, and sells autonomous air, space, and package transportation services;

Rocket Factory Augsburg - a German New Space start-up;

Gilmour Space - an Australian space company that develops hybrid-engine rockets and associated technology;

HyImpulse Technologies - a German private space launch company;

Orbex - a UK-based aerospace company;

ABL Space Systems - an American aerospace company;

Interstellar Technologies - a Japanese spaceflight company;

Phantom Space - an American space transportation and rocket manufacturing startup.

Key Highlights

All class launchers included: super heavy, heavy, medium, and small;

super heavy, heavy, medium, and small; Mission description with payload data;

Mission's statistics of the top market players from November 2019.

Reasons to Buy

Plan your mission with all launch dates;

Monitor launch statistics from one source.

The Other launchers:

NASA

Northrop Grumman

ULA

Arianespace

China Aerospace Science & Technology Corp

ExPace

LandSpace

JAXA

Mitsubishi Group

Korea Aerospace Research Institute

Coverage period

1-Jan-23 to 31-Mar-24.

