First Heart Rhythm Patients in Southern Italy Treated with Advanced Robotic Technology

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that Hospital Santa Maria della Pietà, in Nola in the Metropolitan City of Naples, has established the first robotic cardiac heart program in Southern Italy. Patients suffering from heart rhythm disorders are now being successfully treated with robotic ablation procedures using this advanced technology, and Hospital Santa Maria della Pietà is the first hospital in Italy to adopt the cutting-edge Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system.

“As electrophysiologists, our primary goal is to improve the lives of our patients,” said Dr. Mario Volpicelli, Head of the Electrophysiology Unit of the hospital. “With the Genesis RMN system, we now have an unprecedented level of precision and control during cardiac ablation procedures, allowing us to target arrhythmias with unmatched accuracy while minimizing risk to our patients.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

"The adoption of the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation system marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing the highest standard of care to our patients.” added Giuseppe Russo, General Manager of the Hospital Santa Maria della Pietà.

“We are proud to lead the way in Italy, revolutionizing cardiac treatment through innovative robotic technology." added Luigi Caliendo, Chief of the Cardiology Department of the Hospital.

“We are honored to partner with Hospital Santa Maria della Pietà in bringing the benefits of robotics to patients in Italy,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “The adoption of the Genesis system reflects our shared commitment to advancing standard of care, innovation, and patient-focused solutions in electrophysiology.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

