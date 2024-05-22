Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Honors Dr. Ray Lee with Frank DiPlacido Humanitarian Service Award

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) congratulates its surgeon partner N. Ray Lee, DDS, of Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery on receiving the Frank DiPlacido Humanitarian Service Award. The award, given by the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (SSOMS), is not bestowed annually. It is merit-based and awarded only to SSOMS members who demonstrate “exemplary humanitarian efforts.”



Dr. Lee accepted the award during the SSOMS annual meeting, which was recently held in Sea Island, Georgia. Dr. Lee is one of only seven people to receive the award, since its establishment in 2008. The last award was bestowed in 2022.

“The Frank DiPlacido Humanitarian Service Award is a tremendous honor, and we’re thrilled that SSOMS has chosen to recognize Dr. Lee,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “Dr. Lee is passionate about changing people’s lives through his work. In addition to caring for his patients at Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery, Dr. Lee is the founder and board chairman of Operation Restore Oral Health, a nonprofit organization that provides pro bono dental and oral surgery services not covered by the VA to honorably discharged U.S. veterans. As a former Marine myself, Dr. Lee’s efforts in this area are particularly moving to me.”

In addition to providing dental and oral surgery services to U.S. veterans, Operation Restore Oral Health provides wisdom teeth extractions to children of U.S. Special Forces soldiers who were killed in the line of duty. The 501(c) (3) nonprofit’s mission is to restore hope to veterans by restoring their smiles, both in form and in function.

“It is such an honor to serve those who have served us,” noted Dr. Lee.

Board-certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Lee is an expert in oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS), with particular expertise in dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal, corrective jaw surgery, and facial cosmetic procedures, as well as diagnosing and treating facial pain, injuries and fractures. His practice, Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery, is located in Newport News, VA.

With more than 40 years of experience treating patients, Dr. Lee began his healthcare career as a combat medic and dental specialist in the U.S. Air Force. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of William and Mary and his DDS from Baylor College of Dentistry. After dental school, he completed a residency in OMS through Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Lee is a member of numerous professional organizations, in addition to the SSOMS, including the American Dental Association, the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Virginia Dental Association, the Peninsula Dental Society, and the Virginia Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, where he is a past president.

Dr. Lee is the designer and developer of the Genial Bone Advancement Trephine Surgical Procedure and the medical instruments used for the surgery in conjunction with Stryker Leibinger Corp. Dr. Lee also designed and developed the OSA Plating System in cooperation with the OsteoMed Corporation. Dr. Lee has written a variety of published papers and book chapters on OMS topics and has lectured nationally and internationally on sleep related breathing disorders.

In his spare time, Dr. Lee enjoys spending time with family and friends, particularly outdoors. He is an avid fisherman and a pilot, who flies private airplanes.

The SSOMS focuses on the Southeast region of the U.S. The organization aims to contribute to the public welfare through the advancement of the OMS specialty by fostering scientific programs, research, and standards of practice; upholding ethical and professional standards and responsibilities; and cultivating social and professional development among OMS professionals.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 27 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com