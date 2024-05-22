Casper Labs announces Prove AI, a comprehensive AI governance solution

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBM THINK -- Casper Labs , a leader in AI governance technologies, today announced Prove AI , an AI governance solution that enhances transparency and auditability for AI training data. With support from IBM Consulting, Prove AI was built on the Casper blockchain and directly integrates with IBM’s watsonx.governance platform. During today’s keynote presentation at IBM Think, Casper Labs CEO Mrinal Manohar officially announced Prove AI as well as the solution’s first design partner, smart logistics company GreyscaleAI .



Prove AI will offer the most advanced solution for maintaining and sharing audit logs of AI data in a secure and tamper-proof manner. Additionally, it introduces AI version control, along with multi-party access controls and advanced auditing functionality and for AI training datasets.

“As regulators begin to demand greater accountability from businesses working with AI, there’s a clear and urgent need for businesses to de-risk AI initiatives,” said Mrinal Manohar, CEO at Casper Labs. “Prove AI will be a key part of the emerging AI governance stack, ensuring that businesses across industries can embrace AI with confidence and clarity.”

GreyscaleAI, the first design partner for Prove AI, is a supply chain inspection company that uses X-ray imaging and AI algorithms to aid manufacturers in identifying packaging errors or unwanted materials in foods, drinks, and medicines before distribution. Particularly in heavily regulated industries like pharmaceuticals and food and beverage, companies require assurance regarding the quality and safety of their products. This necessitates GreyscaleAI’s ability to prove the efficacy of their AI-driven inspections and ensure data hasn’t been tampered with. With Prove AI, GreyscaleAI can unlock a certifiable audit trail that guarantees products have been inspected with the utmost transparency and care.

Prove AI is expected to launch in Q3 of 2024.

