Fogo De Chão to Add New Waterfront Location at Washington D.C.’S The Wharf

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, announced today the signing of a lease agreement to open its seventh location in the greater Baltimore and Washington D.C. metropolitan area. The new 7,500-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in 2024 at 698 Maine Avenue SW at The Wharf, a vibrant waterfront neighborhood that boasts world-class residences, offices, shops and restaurants.



“The Wharf location is a strategic step in our mission to redefine the elevated dining experience,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "We have witnessed a growing demand for Fogo de Chão in Virginia and Maryland and the surrounding communities and opening our seventh location underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving tastes of our young, dynamic guests."

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the new restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation featuring enhanced design elements like outdoor dining areas, menu optionality, and innovation platforms like a dry-aged meat lockers. Each Fogo location provides its guests with a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements the specific restaurant and its local community while honoring Fogo’s authentic Southern Brazilian heritage.

At Fogo, guests can dine at an open churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs butcher, prepare, and grill various cuts of protein over an open flame. A Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy Bar Fogo Features. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

For more information about Fogo, visit https://fogo.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Konnect Agency

fogocorp@konnectagency.com

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogodechao.com.





Fogo de Chão’s new Washington, D.C. location is set to open in 2024 at The Wharf. Fogo.com

Fogo de Chão’s new Washington, D.C. restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com





The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience. Fogo.com





Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com

Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com

Guests will be able to enjoy Bar Fogo Features at the newest Washington, D.C. location in the dining room, patio, and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99d90c48-f13e-44a1-911b-13c74603eaeb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bba24ac-d430-468b-952b-7f12348e6718

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/777e23d0-c121-4444-bc3c-2d5890c6c9d5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/589526e3-3f91-4e1f-be59-e244e9ed8bb3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6989fcf8-2744-4428-99a9-0a82dbe7965b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3f38238-9798-4e47-8fa9-51dac0aff862

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19c55f86-1bea-4154-9033-6c51d72df3c5