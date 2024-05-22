Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Two Leadership Changes

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational, and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced key leadership changes to support the company’s growth and innovation.



Megan Bozzuto has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 20, 2024. Ms. Bozzuto has held the role of Chief Marketing Officer since April 2023 and has served in various positions at PDN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, the International Association of Women (IAW). With over 20 years of experience in finance, marketing, and leadership, Ms. Bozzuto will oversee PDN’s general financial operations. Her strategic vision and strong communication skills will be instrumental in driving financial excellence and sustainable growth. Ms. Bozzuto stated, "PDN is a formidable company with a strong culture. I look forward to collaborating with Adam and the team to drive financial excellence, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth while contributing to the business transformation."

Additionally, Russell Esquivel Jr. has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer, effective May 20, 2024. Mr. Esquivel previously served as the Senior Vice President at PDN business sector, where he achieved one of the highest sales records in the company's history. With over 20 years of sales experience, he possesses a deep understanding of sales methodologies and executive-level client engagement. His promotion is expected to create highly skilled and impactful sales teams, transform sales cultures, and foster strategic partnerships. Mr. Esquivel stated that he aims to align the company's strategies and tactics with the objective of driving sustainable and profitable revenue growth while capitalizing on market opportunities and trends.

"The appointments of Ms. Bozzuto and Mr. Esquivel reflect our commitment to excellence and innovation. Our continued investment on sales and marketing will be crucial as we enhance shareholder value and drive results in the evolving recruitment industry," said Adam He, CEO of the Company.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled persons globally.

For more about the company, please visit www.ipdn.com

