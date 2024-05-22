Alloy Becomes Newest Storyblok Agency Partner

Atlanta, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alloy , the premier agency specializing in precision storytelling and experiences for imaginative tech brands, announced that it has achieved partner status with Storyblok , the content management system (CMS) category leader that empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels.

As web development begins to shift from traditional, monolithic CMS’s in favor of flexible, headless CMS’s, like Storyblok, Alloy is at the forefront of modern web design. In fact, Alloy is such a believer in decoupled sites, that it recently redesigned its own website using Storyblok.

Across the globe, decoupled and composable architectures are gaining steam. In Storyblok’s State of CMS 2024 , over 99% of CMS users worldwide who switched to headless reported improvements. The most common were increased ROI (experienced by 61%) and productivity improvements (experienced by 58%).

“Being a Storyblok agency partner enhances our development team’s expertise in headless design, as well as our ability to add speed and efficiency to the build process,” said Roger Peters, vice president of technology at Alloy. “We’re proud to be aligned with Storyblok as decoupled architectures take flight in order to improve performance, delivery and experience while also enabling our clients to embrace the future gracefully.”

“Alloy is exactly the type of partner we like to work with. We’re excited to see the digital experiences that this partnership will enable,” said Barry D'Arcy, vice president of partners at Storyblok.

Alloy specializes in engineering modern, fast and elegant websites and products that enable businesses and delight users. It’s why the firm’s work has been named Best in Website Marketing, Best in Innovation Design and much more. Schedule a consultation with Alloy’s creative and engineering teams today.

About Alloy

Alloy is the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative technology brands. Unlike traditional agencies, Alloy’s solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs — from PR and comms to brand and digital — giving clients a leg up with greater alignment across the entire business and user journey. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and recognized more than 20 times for UX and UI design. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit alloycrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Storyblok

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader, empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across any digital channel.

Storyblok’s headless CMS architecture enables developers to build anything, publish everywhere, and integrate with any service or technology.

Marketing teams can create and scale content experiences independently using a visual editing interface, collaborative tools, and custom publishing workflows. Additionally, businesses can improve digital experiences everywhere with best-in-class performance, personalization, and optimized, omnichannel storytelling.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Oatly, Paul Smith, and 200,000+ other developers and marketers use Storyblok to create better content experiences that are faster, more secure, and built to scale.

See why Storyblok was named the #1 CMS by G2 at www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and Twitter .

