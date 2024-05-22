Roughley Insurance Expands from Oshawa, Opening Doors in Port Perry as Experts in Business, Auto, Farm and Home Insurance

PORT PERRY, ONTARIO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Roughley Insurance Brokers Ltd., a trusted name in the Oshawa insurance industry, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in the heart of Port Perry located at 269 Queen Street. This expansion underscores Roughley’s commitment to the communities it serves, laying down roots with its new community-focused office.

A Local Commitment

Situated in a beautifully preserved historic War Memorial Library building, the new office is perfectly positioned for in-person meetings, offering a welcoming environment for clients. This location highlights Roughley’s belief in the importance of accessible, face-to-face service and its role in strengthening community ties. Specializing in business, farm, auto, and Ontario house insurance for homeowners, Port Perry residents can rest assured their needs will be taken care of.

Rob Roughley, P.Eng, commented: “We truly believe in the importance of having a physical presence in this community. You just can’t provide the level of service this community deserves through a virtual or appointment-only presence. Our clients want to see us, and we want to see them. The whole team is very excited about this expansion – we’re open for business.”

Deep Roots in the Community

The Port Perry office will be managed by Karen Lewis, CAIB, a respected local dairy farmer and long-time insurance professional, with roots in the Port Perry & Scugog communities. Alongside Caroline MacColl-Vysma, CIP, the dynamic team brings their expertise to serve the insurance needs of Port Perry and beyond.

The recent expansion highlights Roughley Insurance’s dedication to local expertise and community involvement. Karen and her team are deeply entrenched in the community, ensuring clients receive knowledgeable and personalized service that only true locals can offer.

Support for Local Businesses and Farmers

With a focus on servicing the region’s unique needs, particularly in supporting agricultural enterprises and local businesses, Roughley Insurance continues its tradition of tailored farm insurance solutions with a personal touch. This initiative is part of Roughley’s broader strategy to raise the bar for service in the insurance industry.

Experienced Professionals Dedicated to Service

The Roughley team in Port Perry consists of seasoned insurance professionals committed to delivering the exceptional customer service that has defined Roughley Insurance for over 78 years. Clients can expect dedicated support, comprehensive insurance solutions, real people with no queues, and the proactive approach of The Roughley Advantage.

An Invitation to the Community

Roughley Insurance Brokers Ltd. invites the community to visit their new office and meet their local team ahead of their grand opening in June.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Lewis, CAIB

Branch Manager & Broker

269 Queen Street, Port Perry, ON, L9L 1B9

klewis@roughleyinsurance.com

P: (905) 922-1517

About Roughley Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Founded in 1945, Roughley Insurance is a family-owned and operated insurance brokerage that makes the insurance process enjoyable through exceptional customer service. Spanning three generations, Roughley Insurance has continuously evolved while maintaining a steadfast commitment to offering personalized client experiences and being the trusted advisor. With physical offices in Oshawa, Bowmanville, and Port Perry offering all lines of insurance, Roughley Insurance provides the right coverage at the right price.

Source URL: https://roughleyinsurance.com/roughley-insurance-expands-from-oshawa-opening-doors-in-port-perry-as-experts-in-business-auto-farm-and-home-insurance/

Read our last press release here: https://thenewsfront.com/roughley-insurance-brokers-ltd-expands-portfolio-to-offer-robust-commercial-insurance-solutions-to-ontario-businesses/